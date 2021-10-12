More than 50 sites are to participate in the inaugural edition of the architectural festival Open House Hsinchu, which is to take place on Dec. 11 and 12, organizers said.
For 48 hours, members of the public can visit a selection of private spaces in the Greater Hsinchu area that are usually unnoticed, the organizers said in a statement on Thursday.
The event, which is free of charge, would give people a glimpse of a life in Hsinchu unknown to others, they said.
The festival is to feature places from private residences and architecture studios to religious sites, historical buildings and independent music venues, they said.
The Wastewater Treatment Plant at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) and the National Gravity Datum Service are among the locations that would be opened up to the public, Open House Hsinchu cofounder Cheng Hung-huei (鄭宏輝) said.
Hsinchu was the earliest city to be developed in northern Taiwan, and combines a rich history with culture and aesthetics, organizers said.
Over the past 40 years, it has also become the seat of the nation’s high-tech industry and given rise to world-class professional talent, they said.
This year, Hsinchu received authorization from the British headquarters of Open House Worldwide to become the 47th city in the world, and the fifth city in Asia, to host a certified Open House event, organizers said.
Since Open House Worldwide was founded in London in 1992, nearly 50 cities around the globe have joined the cultural movement, organizers said.
Each year, 2 million visits are made to locations as part of the Open House events, they added.
Through opening up private spaces, the initiative aims to facilitate interactions between their owners and members of the public, and allow them to step outside of their respective circles to jointly appreciate the urban space they share, organizers said.
Before the launch in December of Open House Hsinchu, organizers plan to hold a series of in-person forums and workshops, as well as online discussions, they said.
The talks would be aimed at creating a platform for dialogue between experts of the participating spaces and members of the public before the festival begins, they said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and capacity constraints, each space would be opened to a limited number of visitors at a time, organizers said.
Registrations are scheduled to open online next month, they said.
In related news, Open House Taipei, which held its inaugural edition last year, is to return for a second edition — themed “Re-Taipei” — on Nov. 27 and 28.
Additional reporting by CNA
