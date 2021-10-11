Members of the Taiwan Republic Office yesterday held a rally outside the cordoned-off area for the Double Ten National Day celebration in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei, saying that Taiwan’s national holiday should instead be celebrated on Sept. 8.
On Sept. 8, 1951, Japan signed the San Francisco Peace Treaty, relinquishing its claim over the nation, the Taiwanese independence group said.
“Article 2 of the San Francisco Peace Treaty ... states that ‘Japan renounces all right, title and claim to Formosa and the Pescadores,’ so Taiwan was born on this day,” group director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) said.
Taiwanese have spent decades demanding that the nation cannot use the “Republic of China” as its official names if it wants to develop normal bilateral relations with other countries, Chen said.
Taiwanese athletes have excelled at the Tokyo Olympics this year, but were forced to do so under the name “Chinese Taipei,” he said.
“If all Taiwanese put in their efforts, Taiwan can become a normal, independent and sovereign nation,” he said.
On Sept. 8, the group, along with other likeminded organizations, held a flag-raising ceremony on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building, calling on the government to change the date for Taiwan’s national holiday.
At the event, Free Taiwan Party chairman Lo Yi (羅宜) urged the ruling Democratic Progressive Party to remember that its founding idea was fighting for Taiwanese independence.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that