Marathon runners not required to wear masks

Staff Writer, with CNA





The Taipei Marathon is to be held this year in Taiwan’s capital on Dec. 19 as scheduled, and participants are not required to wear a masks during the race, the city government said.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that organizers must receive a health declaration from each participant after they have registered online for the event.

The declaration can be a proof of vaccination against COVID-19, a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or rapid antigen test report, or a medical proof of recovery from the disease, Tsai said, noting that any of the three is acceptable.

Participants are to have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the prior 14 days — before Dec. 5 — Tsai said.

The PCR test should be completed after Dec. 13, the event’s official Web site shows.

Documents are to be checked by the organizing staff before athletes are able to collect their race packages, it says.

Tsai added that masks are to be required at the event prior to the start of the race and after participants have crossed the finish line.

Twelve foreign athletes are scheduled to participate in the marathon, who are to undergo quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival in Taiwan, in addition to providing a negative PCR result one day before the official race, Tsai said.