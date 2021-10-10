The Council of Agriculture (COA) has shared ways to deal with hornets in the wild, as hornet activity peaks between July and November, coinciding with hikers hitting the trails due to cooling weather.
Late last month, a hornet attack near New Taipei City’s Sandiaoling (三貂嶺) killed one person and injured three, while another incident earlier this month hospitalized a family of five after an attack on a trail in New Taipei City’s Dacukeng (大粗坑) area.
Many attempt to shoo away hornets, which is a serious mistake, the COA wrote on Facebook.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
Hornets are highly social insects, functioning together as a unit, and if one is attacked, they assume that the nest is being attacked and descend upon hikers as a whole, it said.
The COA urged people to keep in mind three principles when meeting hornets in the wild, the first of which is to crouch low and leave the area immediately.
If people are attacked by hornets, they should protect their head with their clothing and leave the area as fast as possible while keeping low, the COA said, adding people should attempt to move with the wind to prevent disturbing the air current or leaving behind body scents that can attract the hornets.
If an attack occurs in an area with a crowd, the people should disperse, it added.
The COA cautioned against trying to shoo away the hornets by waving their clothes about, as this would only cause the person to be a clearer target.
Those stung by hornets can alleviate symptoms of severe pain, swelling and itching by treating the area with antihistamine gels before visiting a doctor, it said.
People who develop boils or aggravated wounds should ensure that their wounds are covered to avoid infection, it added.
Should stung individuals develop acute allergies, feel faint, experience an onset of unconsciousness, or experience palpitation or difficulty breathing, they should immediately go to the nearest hospital, the COA said.
The council also reminded people that they should wear light-colored clothing that has smooth surfaces when hiking, adding that dark colors, sweaters or clothing with rough surfaces should be avoided.
