A 72-year-old man in Yilan City Thursday received a commendation from the mayor after being twice recognized this year as an exemplary elder.
Marking this year’s Double Ninth Festival — the traditional senior citizens’ day falling on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month — the city recognized 31 elderly residents for leading an exemplary life, Yilan Mayor Chiang Tsung-yuan (江聰淵) said, adding that Wu Wen-ching (吳文清), a retired postal worker, was one of recipients.
Wu also received an award from the Senior Citizen’s Welfare Association for being an exemplary aged person for the entire country, the only resident of Yilan to receive the honor this year, Chiang said.
Photo: Tsai Yun-jung, Taipei Times
Wu was a diligent mail carrier who also delivered necessities to impoverished households during typhoons, Chiang said.
Wu was also known for reading and writing missives for those who were illiterate, and for devoting himself to charity work after retiring from the post office, he said.
During Wu’s tenure as deputy chairman at the Fude Temple, he made use of the temple’s connections and resources to care for those in need, and transformed the establishment into an information hub for charity work in the community, Chiang said.
Wu comes from a family of farmers and studied at a vocational night school.
Wu started working at a post office following the end of his military service as a conscript in 1969, and retired from postal work in 2014.
At that time, letters were the only way for soldiers stationed in an outlying island to communicate with their loved ones, but many of his comrades could not read or write, Wu said.
Wu began reading and writing letters for the community around his post office, he said.
“My father was also illiterate and he said to me, ‘since I helped you get an education, you should be kind to those who did not have one,” Wu said.
Wu recalled a case in which a soldier deployed to a garrison Penghu County exchanged frequent love letters to his sweetheart in Yilan, but neither of them could read or write, so they relied entirely on letter writers and readers.
Wu said he remembered well what he wrote on behalf of the woman: “I received the letter you sent. I know that you love me.”
In another memorable event, Wu said that the office he worked for received a letter from Japan with the recipient’s address written in the place-names of the Japanese colonial era. He found a Japanese-speaking elder to translate the letter and successfully delivered the letter to the recipient.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that