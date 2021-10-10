Some COVID-19-related restrictions at cram schools and after-school childcare centers are to be eased, as Taiwan’s pandemic situation improves, the Ministry of Education said on Friday.
Limits on class sizes would be relaxed, while plastic dividers would no longer be required during meal breaks, the ministry said, adding that the changes have been approved by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).
Class sizes are currently limited to one person per 2.25m2, excluding space occupied by furniture.
The crowd-density rule is only to apply to large gatherings, with 80 or more people in a room, the ministry said.
The changes come after cram school operators complained about the strict requirements, saying that the CECC on Monday relaxed similar COVID-19 restrictions on other businesses, which had been in place since a nationwide pandemic alert was lowered to level 2 on July 27.
However, the ministry said that while some restrictions at cram schools and after-school childcare centers would be eased, mask and visitor identification requirements would remain in place.
Meanwhile, senior citizen active learning centers can resume wind instrument and cooking classes amid the improving COVID-19 situation, the ministry said.
However, wind instrument classes would be required to take a 15-minute break per hour, while participants in cooking classes would have to wear masks, it said.
The ministry lists seven senior citizen active learning centers in Taiwan on its Web site. The locations are Taipei, New Taipei City, Hsinchu County, Taichung, Chiayi County, Tainan and Pingtung County.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
The US on Thursday reiterated that its “one China” policy is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the “six assurances.” At a press briefing, US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that is what US President Joe Biden meant when he said earlier this week that the US and China have agreed to abide by the “Taiwan agreement.” Price said that Biden and the department have been “clear and consistent that our policy for some four decades now that ... our ‘one China’ policy has been guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, by the Three Joint
FIRST STRIKE: Clinging to the principle of avoiding firing the first shot has rendered the military ineffective and cowardly in the face of Chinese aggression, Holmes Liao said The military should reconsider its policy of refraining from launching a first strike in the face of increasing Chinese aggression, former National Defense University distinguished lecturer Holmes Liao (廖宏祥) said yesterday. A total of 150 Chinese warplanes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in the first five days of this month, Ministry of National Defense data showed. Asked about the guiding principle in the military’s response to Chinese aggression, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told lawmakers on Wednesday: “The military holds to the principle that we will not fire the first shot.” Liao said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) directive
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of caving in to the US’ demand that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hand over confidential information. The US Department of Commerce on Sept. 23 asked US and foreign semiconductor companies, including TSMC and South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, to provide information on chip inventory and sales within the next 45 days, media reports said. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to force companies to provide the information, the reports said. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was cited by Reuters as saying that