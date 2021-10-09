People who have received two shots of the Medigen COVID-19 vaccine are allowed to enter Palau, the Pacific island nation said on Thursday.
Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr announced the decision to allow travelers inoculated using the Taiwanese firm’s vaccine prior to presenting Ambassador to Palau Wallace Chow (周民淦) with a directive issued by Palauan health authorities confirming the recognition of Medigen at a cocktail party held by the embassy to celebrate Double Ten National Day.
Chow described the directive as a National Day gift to Taiwan.
As of Thursday, 52,000 people had been fully vaccinated with two shots of Medigen in Taiwan, with 736,000 having received at least one dose.
Medigen in July was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, but has yet to complete phase 3 trials to determine the extent of its efficacy against COVID-19.
The directive stipulates that people arriving in Palau must submit proof they have been fully vaccinated using an approved brand, with the final dose administered at least 14 days prior to the departure of their flight to the island.
Vaccines must have been granted emergency use authorization by either the US Food and Drug Administration or the WHO, the directive says.
Palau “also accepts the Medigen vaccine authorized by the Republic of China-Taiwan’s health authorities,” it says.
For commercial air travel, travelers must submit proof of vaccination to the airline, the directive says.
However, the vaccine requirement does not apply to people traveling within a Taiwan-Palau “bubble,” the Taipei office of the Palau Visitors Authority said.
The bubble, which allows travel between Taiwan and Palau under reduced health protocols, was launched on April 1, before being suspended from the middle of May until Aug. 14 after a surge of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan.
Palau used the travel bubble to court vaccine tourism, offering people a chance to receive COVID-19 jabs at a time when Taiwan was struggling to secure adequate supplies.
Palau’s recognition of Medigen — the only domestic brand to gain emergency use authorization from Taiwan’s authorities — came days after New Zealand added it to its list of approved COVID-19 vaccines.
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth
DEMONSTRATING ABILITIES: The country is sending aircraft into Taiwan’s defense zone before and after sunset in a display of its joint military abilities, an expert said China’s deployment of a record number of military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on two consecutive days was a display of its joint combat capabilities, defense experts said yesterday. A total of 38 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including 24 J-16 fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ on Friday, the day China marked its National Day. This set a record for the largest intrusion since September last year, when Taiwan began reporting such actions. On Saturday, the PLA sent a fleet of 39 aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, breaking the previous day’s record. The Ministry of National Defense said that 14