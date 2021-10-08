Work on next Tuo Chiang ship starts

Staff writer, with CNA





The construction of the nation’s second Tuo Chiang-class corvette began in Yilan County on Wednesday, with the navy aiming to have six of the vessels by the end of 2023, navy Commander Admiral Liu Chih-pin (劉志斌) said.

At a ceremony at a Lungteh Shipbuilding Co site, Liu praised the company’s efforts alongside the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology and the navy to build and deliver the Ta Chiang — the first of the vessels in the mass-production program — 27 months ahead of schedule, the Military News Agency reported.

The Ta Chiang has passed an initial evaluation by the navy after the locally developed stealth corvette was delivered in July and commissioned last month, with several tests showing better-than-expected results, Liu said.

Hopefully, cooperation between the navy, the builder and the institute would remain at the high levels shown to achieve the target of building six Tuo Chiang-class vessels by the end of 2023.

The navy has built two vessels under the Tuo Chiang program — a prototype, the PGG-618 Tuo Chiang, which entered service in 2015, and the Ta Chiang, which has an improved design — the report said.

The stealth vessels have high maneuverability and rapid strike capabilities, and are equipped with modern weaponry, such as Tien Chien II surface-to-air missiles, the navy said.

The improved design of the Ta Chiang gives it a top speed of 40 knots (74kph) and a displacement of 685 tonnes, the navy said.