“Be Brave!” is to be the theme of Taiwan’s pavilion at next year’s Angouleme International Comics Festival in France, the Taiwan Creative Content Agency announced on Wednesday.
The 49th edition of the festival is to return from Jan. 27 to 30 next year, after this year’s in-person event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the cancelation, Taiwanese artists have not stopped creating, the agency told an information session at the Taiwan Comic Base in Taipei’s Datong District (大同).
With the help of funding from the Ministry of Culture, the creative energy of local comic artists has increased and excellent works have continued to emerge, it said.
With “Be Brave!” as the theme of Taiwan’s presence at the event, the agency said it hopes that the participating comics by Taiwanese artists will help people embrace the future with courage.
The nation’s pavilion at the 2019 edition was titled “Taiwan Comic Trio” and presented three themed sections: classic, vogue and alternative, the agency said.
Last year, Taiwan’s pavilion was themed “Passion” and showcased up-and-coming artists working in a plethora of styles, it said.
First held in 1974, the festival has featured countless artists and is one of the most well-known comic events in the world, it said.
About 8,200 comic industry professionals, including more than 2,600 artists, participated in last year’s edition, it said.
More than 200,000 visitors, including about 1,000 journalists, attended, it added.
The agency and Locus Publishing, which are jointly organizing the pavilion, are to invite eight local artists to participate in the exhibition, it said.
Among the selected artists are Huang Chun-chang (黃俊璋), who creates comics under the pen name Nobi Chang and won the Grand Prize at the Golden Comic Awards last year, and the winner of this year’s Grand Prize, who is to be announced at the awards ceremony in Taipei on Oct. 28, it said.
