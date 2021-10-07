Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Tropical storm possible

A low-pressure system east of the Philippines could approach Taiwan next week, bringing rain to parts of the nation starting on Monday, the last day of the Double Ten National Day holiday weekend, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The low-pressure system could develop into a tropical storm after tomorrow, forecasters said, adding that it could bring rain to eastern and northern Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday. It is forecast to enter the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan and possibly make landfall in southern Taiwan, the bureau said, adding that more data would be needed to accurately forecast the system’s path. Cloudy weather is expected in northern, eastern and northeastern Taiwan at the weekend, with clearer skies forecast elsewhere, the bureau said.

SPORTS

Artino eyes naturalization

American basketball player William Artino is to apply for naturalization, seeking an exemption from some of the mandatory requirements, so that he can play for Taiwan in international competitions, the nation’s basketball association said on Tuesday. Artino, 29, played in the ASEAN Basketball League in the 2018-2019 season for the Formosa Dreamers — now the Formosa Taishin Dreamers — but his work permit has expired, the association said. The men’s national team is in dire need of taller players to boost its competitiveness in international competitions and a decision has been made to allow Artino, who is 2.11m tall and plays center, to apply for naturalization without having to renounce his US citizenship or meet the minimum five-year residency requirement, the association said.

IMMIGRATION

Seven Vietnamese arrested

Seven Vietnamese migrant workers with expired visas were arrested on Monday after getting into a drunken scuffle in public, the Taipei Police Department said on Tuesday. Daan (大安) Precinct Police Chief Kao Chuan-en (高詮恩) said the precinct received a call at 3:30am on Monday about a fight breaking out between Vietnamese. While the group had dispersed by the time officers arrived at the scene, the officers tracked down two individuals, both surnamed Nguyen, Kao said. The two migrant workers were allegedly attacked by five of their fellow countrymen after they got into an argument while having dinner and drinking alcohol at a street stand, he said, adding that the other five were eventually also tracked down. As all seven migrant workers were found to have overstayed their visas, they were referred to prosecutors on the charges of affray and contravening immigration laws.

EDUCATION

Bilingual project unveiled

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei yesterday said they are to collaborate on a Chinese and English bilingual education project. The project is to include grants and scholarships for university students; training for educators; joint and dual degree programs at high schools; curriculum integration and enrichment at Taiwanese schools; and establish sister schools and exchanges, a statement said. Taiwan and Canada hope to strengthen their bilateral relationship in pursuit of common national interests and values, Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said. Educators from Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia spoke at the event about plans to run joint and dual degree programs with Taiwan.