WEATHER
Tropical storm possible
A low-pressure system east of the Philippines could approach Taiwan next week, bringing rain to parts of the nation starting on Monday, the last day of the Double Ten National Day holiday weekend, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The low-pressure system could develop into a tropical storm after tomorrow, forecasters said, adding that it could bring rain to eastern and northern Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday. It is forecast to enter the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan and possibly make landfall in southern Taiwan, the bureau said, adding that more data would be needed to accurately forecast the system’s path. Cloudy weather is expected in northern, eastern and northeastern Taiwan at the weekend, with clearer skies forecast elsewhere, the bureau said.
SPORTS
Artino eyes naturalization
American basketball player William Artino is to apply for naturalization, seeking an exemption from some of the mandatory requirements, so that he can play for Taiwan in international competitions, the nation’s basketball association said on Tuesday. Artino, 29, played in the ASEAN Basketball League in the 2018-2019 season for the Formosa Dreamers — now the Formosa Taishin Dreamers — but his work permit has expired, the association said. The men’s national team is in dire need of taller players to boost its competitiveness in international competitions and a decision has been made to allow Artino, who is 2.11m tall and plays center, to apply for naturalization without having to renounce his US citizenship or meet the minimum five-year residency requirement, the association said.
IMMIGRATION
Seven Vietnamese arrested
Seven Vietnamese migrant workers with expired visas were arrested on Monday after getting into a drunken scuffle in public, the Taipei Police Department said on Tuesday. Daan (大安) Precinct Police Chief Kao Chuan-en (高詮恩) said the precinct received a call at 3:30am on Monday about a fight breaking out between Vietnamese. While the group had dispersed by the time officers arrived at the scene, the officers tracked down two individuals, both surnamed Nguyen, Kao said. The two migrant workers were allegedly attacked by five of their fellow countrymen after they got into an argument while having dinner and drinking alcohol at a street stand, he said, adding that the other five were eventually also tracked down. As all seven migrant workers were found to have overstayed their visas, they were referred to prosecutors on the charges of affray and contravening immigration laws.
EDUCATION
Bilingual project unveiled
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei yesterday said they are to collaborate on a Chinese and English bilingual education project. The project is to include grants and scholarships for university students; training for educators; joint and dual degree programs at high schools; curriculum integration and enrichment at Taiwanese schools; and establish sister schools and exchanges, a statement said. Taiwan and Canada hope to strengthen their bilateral relationship in pursuit of common national interests and values, Department of North American Affairs Director-General Douglas Hsu (徐佑典) said. Educators from Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia spoke at the event about plans to run joint and dual degree programs with Taiwan.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth