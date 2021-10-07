THSRC to submit plan on unreserved ticket service

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) has been asked to submit a plan on how it would manage passengers on carriages of unreserved seats before it could recommence selling tickets without reservations, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday.

The company suspended its unreserved ticket service when the government on May 15 upgraded the COVID-19 alert to level 3 in Taipei and New Taipei City.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), yesterday morning said that the center had on Tuesday told THSRC that it could resume providing unreserved seating after the Ministry of Transportation and Communications had finalized the procedures.

The policy is unlikely to be implemented ahead of the Double Ten National Day long weekend, which begins on Saturday, Wang said.

“The high-speed rail operator will in general not sell standing-room only tickets, as this would prevent monthly pass holders from freely accessing the service, but it would allow exceptions under certain situations,” Wang said. “We will ask the company to present a more detailed plan on how it would manage passengers in unreserved carriages and how it would resolve any disputes that might arise once the policy is implemented.”

The company’s plan would also have to be approved by the CECC, he said.

THSRC has proposed increasing the number of unreserved carriages from three to six during peak hours to ensure that no passengers need to stand in the unreserved carriages, he added.

If all the seats in unreserved carriages are taken, train conductors would guide passengers to other unoccupied seats in reserved carriages, Wang said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Railways Administration Director-General Du Wei (杜微) yesterday said that it would not resume the sale of unreserved tickets on trains to the east coast during the National Day long weekend, as it would be offering sufficient services to meet demand.

The administration would assess the possibility of selling unreserved tickets when the nationwide COVID-19 alert level is eased or ends, he said.