Vaccine task force begins work

LEGAL ISSUES: The Ministry of Health and Welfare would only be able to reveal data that does not breach non-disclosure agreements, Chen Shih-chung told lawmakers

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The first meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement data review task force was held yesterday, during which lawmakers asked the Ministry of Health and Welfare to provide detailed documents about its vaccine procurement decisions and processes.

The task force, consisting of Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee members, discussed which vaccine procurement documents it would request to review.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) proposed that data covering five areas should be made known to lawmakers — the minutes of meetings that discussed the brands and number of doses of vaccines to purchase and the standards used to select them; planned vaccine delivery dates; documents on the negotiations to purchase the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; the e-mails showing that the ministry had been expediting the delivery of vaccines; and documents on the negotiations on cooperation with vaccine suppliers.

Members of a special task force to review vaccine procurement set up under the Legislative Yuan’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee hold their first meeting yesterday. Photo: CNA

Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) said that as about half of the vaccine doses that have arrived in Taiwan so far were donated by other nations or civic groups, the government’s procurement policies need to be reviewed.

She proposed that four types of documents should be reviewed — vaccine procurement contracts and minutes of related meetings; the process whereby an emergency use authorization was issued for the Medigen vaccine; vaccine compensation cases and review standards; and the assessment of the mix-and-match vaccination approach.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said almost all nations have signed non-disclosure agreements with vaccine makers, so the ministry would only be able to reveal data that do not breach those agreements.

The ministry would be willing to hand over the documents as long as revealing them does not affect future vaccine shipments, Chen said, adding that he would have to consult with the ministry’s legal affairs division to clarify what is the non-disclosable content under the non-disclosure agreements.

Chiang said that the task force has a duty to maintain confidentiality and would hold closed-door meetings when reviewing the documents involved in the non-disclosure agreements.

The task force asked the ministry to clarify the legal issues with its legal affairs division before the next meeting in 10 days.