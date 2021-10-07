The first meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s COVID-19 vaccine procurement data review task force was held yesterday, during which lawmakers asked the Ministry of Health and Welfare to provide detailed documents about its vaccine procurement decisions and processes.
The task force, consisting of Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee members, discussed which vaccine procurement documents it would request to review.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) proposed that data covering five areas should be made known to lawmakers — the minutes of meetings that discussed the brands and number of doses of vaccines to purchase and the standards used to select them; planned vaccine delivery dates; documents on the negotiations to purchase the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine; the e-mails showing that the ministry had been expediting the delivery of vaccines; and documents on the negotiations on cooperation with vaccine suppliers.
Photo: CNA
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) said that as about half of the vaccine doses that have arrived in Taiwan so far were donated by other nations or civic groups, the government’s procurement policies need to be reviewed.
She proposed that four types of documents should be reviewed — vaccine procurement contracts and minutes of related meetings; the process whereby an emergency use authorization was issued for the Medigen vaccine; vaccine compensation cases and review standards; and the assessment of the mix-and-match vaccination approach.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said almost all nations have signed non-disclosure agreements with vaccine makers, so the ministry would only be able to reveal data that do not breach those agreements.
The ministry would be willing to hand over the documents as long as revealing them does not affect future vaccine shipments, Chen said, adding that he would have to consult with the ministry’s legal affairs division to clarify what is the non-disclosable content under the non-disclosure agreements.
Chiang said that the task force has a duty to maintain confidentiality and would hold closed-door meetings when reviewing the documents involved in the non-disclosure agreements.
The task force asked the ministry to clarify the legal issues with its legal affairs division before the next meeting in 10 days.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
‘YUN FENG’: The defense ministry for the first time confirmed that it is developing a missile that could reportedly strike land-based targets inside China The Chinese military’s record number of incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) has undermined peace in the region, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday, warning Beijing against further actions that could accidentally spark conflict across the Taiwan Strait. “Chinese aggression has severely undermined regional peace and stability,” Tsai said at the weekly meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Central Standing Committee. “Beijing must refrain from going too far and accidentally sparking conflict across the Strait.” A total of 149 Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s ADIZ over four days — 38 on Friday, 39 on Saturday, 16 on Sunday and 56 on
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted
SYSTEM BUG: Forty-two THSRC workers allegedly used a loophole in a hospital’s vaccination booking system to get their second COVID-19 shot early, media reported The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is to be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, which start on Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 10 imported cases and no local infections or deaths. The center last week said that second doses of the AstraZeneca and Medigen vaccines would be offered in the 10th round of vaccinations, but on Friday evening announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would also be offered as a first dose. People aged 64 or older (born on or before Dec. 31, 1957); people aged 18 to 63 who are also listed in the ninth