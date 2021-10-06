Investigators have intensified intelligence-gathering efforts related to Chinese infiltration, particularly in the high-tech industry, with Investigation Bureau data showing that nearly twice as many documents have been gathered so far this year than were gathered in the whole of last year.
The data, which were presented to the Legislative Yuan yesterday, showed that 4,271 documents were gathered in the first six months of this year by the Ministry of Justice agency, compared with 2,902 in the whole of last year.
There was also an increase in files related to classified information security, with 941 reported in the first six months compared with 1,122 in all of last year.
Photo: Chien Li-chung, Taipei Times
China has not stopped its attempts to infiltrate Taiwanese politics, the high-tech industry, media and civil groups, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a national security official said.
It has put plans in motion to influence next year’s local elections, with its agents ready to support pro-unification candidates, the official said on condition of anonymity.
Bureau Deputy Director-General Liu Fu-hsing (劉復興), who supervises national security operations, said that the increase in infiltration cases is linked to a US-China trade dispute.
Beijing increasingly covets Taiwan’s talent and expertise in advanced technologies, particularly semiconductors, design of integrated circuits, 5G technology and electric vehicles, Liu said.
The bureau considers threats against the high-tech industry to be a matter of national security and has stepped up its collection of information, he said.
It also plans to bolster national and industrial security laws to emphasize the protection of local talent and trade secrets, he said.
As for national security work, figures from last year showed that 7,934 documents were collected in 486 cases involving 1,124 people.
Of these, 162 cases involving 334 people were considered routine investigations, while 324 cases involving 790 people were “periodic” investigations of missing migrant workers or Chinese who entered Taiwan illegally.
