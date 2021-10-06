Majority backs combining Hsinchu city and county

By Yang Chun-hui and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





More than 60 percent of Taiwanese are in favor of combining the administrations of Hsinchu County and Hsinchu City to form a special municipality, a survey commissioned by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) showed.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) proposed the idea last month, after which the DPP commissioned a survey to gauge public opinion on the matter, the party said on Sunday.

The survey, which was conducted on Sept. 13, 22 and Monday last week, found that 61.3 percent of respondents were in favor of the proposal, while 30.1 percent were against it.

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien, center, poses for photographs at an educational farm in Hsinchu County on Saturday. Photo: CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) last month said she felt that the special municipality status would benefit Hsinchu’s development, but that the government would first need to consult the public and deliberate on the matter.

At a party meeting last week, DPP Secretary-General Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) echoed Tsai’s comments and said he would be happy to see it come to fruition.

A source on Sunday said that there is a high degree of support for the proposal among senior DPP officials.

Divided by political affiliation, 70.8 percent of pan-green supporters were in favor of the proposal, while only 51.9 percent of pan-blue supporters backed it. The support rating among those with no political affiliation was 50.9 percent.

On the third day of the survey, respondents were also asked if they could accept Hsinchu becoming a special municipality before other counties that meet the criteria, such as the more populous Changhua County.

A total of 61.3 percent said they could, while 30.1 percent said they could not, and the remainder had no opinion on the matter.