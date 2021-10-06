Police on Monday touted the successes of a months-long crackdown on investment scams, saying that most of the more than 1,600 people arrested have ties with Taiwan’s organized crime syndicates and major criminal gangs.
Praising the diligence of the cross-agency task force, National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) told a briefing at the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taipei that the Anti-Fraud and Internet Scam Operations Group charged 1,651 people and seized more than NT$100 million (US$3.58 million) in illicit funds over three months.
“We found that most of the cases had organized crime syndicates or major gangs behind them. A number of the suspects have been identified as gang members of major syndicates,” Chen said.
Tables set up for the briefing displayed confiscated items, including mobile phones, computers, Internet routers, telecommunications equipment, ledgers, account books, cash and transaction receipts.
The group investigated more than 300 cases of investment fraud and shut down the associated Web sites, Chen said.
Ninety percent of investment advertisements promising “high earnings,” “low risk” or “guaranteed profits” are scams, bureau officers said, warning the public not to trust such schemes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are working less and need money, so they fall prey to such scams more easily, they said.
The scammers most frequently used text messages and social media to reach out to people and showed them computer apps with “phony earnings figures” to persuade people to invest bigger amounts in the schemes, they added.
The investment schemes involved the stock market, financial derivatives, banking products and cryptocurrency, while there were also online betting and gaming sites.
Those arrested included members of the Bamboo Union, the Heavenly Way Alliance and other criminal gangs, the bureau said.
