Handling of national security cases by High Prosecutors’ Office confirmed

The Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office is to handle cases involving breaches of national security due to their severe impact on the nation, the Ministry of Justice said on Sunday night.

Ministry officials issued a statement responding to media reports that quoted some legal experts as saying that the “unconstitutional change” might infringe on defendants’ rights.

The ministry refuted the criticism, saying that existing statutes permit the High Prosecutors’ Office to investigate offenders suspected of sedition, conspiring to overthrow the government through illegal means, treason or conspiring with a foreign state to start a war against the state.

Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang speaks at a news conference at the Ministry of Justice in Taipei on Wednesday last week. Photo: Wu Cheng-feng, Taipei Times

“Therefore, the change to forward such cases to the High Prosecutors’ Office and the High Court cannot be unconstitutional,” the statement said. “The change will help to safeguard the nation’s interests and does not contravene the court system’s framework.”

“Without safeguarding national security, the nation would cease to exist,” it added.

Many members of the public are upset over lenient punishments given in prominent espionage cases involving the leaking of confidential military materials, saying that the penalties do not act as a deterrent, the ministry said.

“These cases are examples of illicit activities that endanger our nation and require prosecutors that have expertise and sensitivity in handling important national security issues,” it said.

The High Prosecutors’ Office and the High Court can handle such investigations more quickly and fairly, while protecting the confidential materials involved, it added.

The ministry has discussed amendments to national security laws with the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of the Interior, it said, adding that commercial espionage should be considered a breach of national security when it involves the theft of core technologies critical to the nation’s safety.

Tougher punishments are also being considered, it added.

Last week, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) said that national security offenses cannot be treated the same as most crimes against society because of the serious repercussions they can have on national security.

Tsai cited theft in the information technology sector and other high-tech industries.

“These industries are our nation’s key economic lifelines,” he said. “When the theft or leaking of business materials infringes on core technologies developed in Taiwan, special protections are needed.”

The ministry proposes amending national security laws to include the theft of such proprietary technology in the business world, he said.

The High Prosecutors’ Office and the academy for court judges are being prepared for the changes through training courses and seminars that cover the nation’s national security laws and cross-ministry collaboration, as well as investigative approaches and methods of presenting evidence in court.