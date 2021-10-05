Sicheng site no ploy to boost family’s property value: Wu

FAMILY CLOUT? Minister Without Portfolio Wu Tze-cheng said that whether his family’s property is expropriated depends on the ministry’s plans for the high-speed rail project, not on him

Minister Without Portfolio Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成) yesterday denied that he instructed the Ministry of Transportation and Communications to build the terminal station of a planned high-speed rail extension line to Yilan County in Sicheng (四城), where his family lives, to boost real-estate prices there.

A consulting firm hired by the ministry had recommended four possible terminal stations — adjacent to Yilan Station, Luodong Station, Sicheng Station or at a yet-to-be built station near the Yilan County Government building.

Yesterday, the Chinese-language United Daily News reported that one of the properties to be expropriated by the government for the terminal station in Sicheng belongs to Wu’s family.

There had been speculation among local residents that the ministry’s unexpected pivot away from its preference for Yilan Railway Station to Sicheng might have had something to do with Wu, whose family has lived in Sicheng’s Jiaosi Township (礁溪) for generations.

“As public servants, we should not dictate the direction of public policy based on our private interests,” Wu told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday morning. “The accusation that I used the policy to inflate the value of a family property is immoral and unfair to me.”

“My family has lived in Jiaosi Township for more than 200 years, whether one of our family properties will be expropriated depends on the ministry’s plans for the high-speed rail project,” he added.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Chen Ming-wen (陳明文) said that the high-speed rail extension line has turned into a political issue that is dividing the people of Yilan County.

The minister of transportation and communications should resign if people are still fighting over where to build Yilan’s terminal station, she said.

Media reported that most ministry officials prefered to build the station in Sicheng, as it would require fewer homeowners to relocate, although DPP Legislator Chen Ou-po (陳歐珀) and Yilan County Council Speaker Chang Chien-rong (張建榮) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) petitioned to have the terminal station built at Yilan Station.

Yilan County Commissioner Lin Tzu-miao (林姿妙) of the KMT and former acting Yilan County commissioner Chen Chin-te (陳金德) said that they support building a terminal station near the Yilan County Government.