Migrant hiring changes proposed

LABOR SHORTAGE: Minister Without Portfolio Wu Tze-cheng said that the changes would let more contractors of public instrastructure projects recruit foreign workers

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Public Construction Commission yesterday proposed adjusting the criteria that need to be met to recruit migrant workers to address a shortage of labor for public infrastructure projects.

Minister Without Portfolio Wu Tze-cheng (吳澤成), who chairs the Public Construction Commission, told a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee that the commission is proposing short-term and long-term solutions.

“We will work with the Ministry of Labor to propose reasonable amendments to the regulations governing the recruitment of migrant workers for public infrastructure projects, on the condition that these amendments do not conflict with the Employment Services Act (就業服務法) and harm the interests of local workers,” Wu said.

Public Construction Commission Director-General Wu Tze-cheng, center, conducts an inspection of desilting work at the Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan on May 23. Photo: CNA

The changes would allow contractors of public infrastructure projects to recruit construction workers from other countries if their project has a budget of NT$100 million (US$3.6 million), down from NT$1 billion, Wu said, adding that a cap on the number of migrant workers hired for a project could be waived if specially approved by the Executive Yuan.

As the government has restricted the recruitment of migrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission would coordinate with the construction industry on transferring migrant workers among employers.

“Long term, the labor shortage in the construction industry cannot be addressed solely by recruiting foreign workers. Sustainable development of the industry will be founded on honing the skills of local workers. We will work with agencies to reinforce the education and recruitment of local workers, and increase the use of automated equipment,” Wu said.

Lawmakers asked Wu about failed public tenders for infrastructure projects, which have occurred more frequently in the past few years.

While the rising cost of materials and the labor shortage are real challenges facing the construction industry, they are not the reason for failed public tenders, Wu said.

According to commission data, about 90 percent of the tender competitions for public infrastructure projects last year were successfully awarded to contractors after two or fewer public tendering processes, up from 88.94 percent in 2018, Wu said.

In the first six months of this year, the success rate increased to 92.44 percent, indicating that failed tender competitions were not the result of a lack of labor or more expensive materials, he said.

“Through a detailed analysis, we determined that projects requiring two or more tender competitions all had distinct issues, such as government agencies choosing construction designs that exceeded their infrastructure demands, that the construction timetable was unreasonably reduced to match the distribution of government funding or that a contract lacked an inflation-adjustment mechanism,” Wu said.

The commission monitors price fluctuations on raw materials to help the government distribute materials among public infrastructure projects, Wu said.

“Because of this mechanism, we have advised the government that gravel and fly ash be sold at a fixed price to stabilize the cost of these materials,” he said. “We have also seen a 2.86 percent increase in the price of ready-mixed concrete this year and a dramatic increase in the price of steel, with the latter attributed to factors in the international market.”

Government agencies are required to allocate additional funds to their budget plans for public construction projects in case the budget needs to be adjusted due to inflation, Wu said.