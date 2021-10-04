Ministry to use long-acting injectables as ‘key weapon’

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





People with psychiatric conditions and a strong tendency toward violence are to be placed on a list of patients to be managed through the use of long-acting injectables, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has said.

The ministry reached the decision after a patient with a psychiatric record allegedly assaulted a convenience store clerk in Pingtung County on Wednesday, seriously injuring the worker.

Long-acting injectables are used to stabilize the condition of people with psychiatric conditions who are unwilling to take orally ingested medication, the ministry said, adding that one type of injectable has effects that last for about one month, while the effects of another last for three months.

The National Health Administration had announced that from July, facilities using long-acting injectables would receive 1,000 to 1,500 National Health Insurance points per person injected to help provide continuous care for them.

Clinical practice has shown that one dose of a long-acting injectable every two, four or 12 weeks reduced the number of times that a patient needed to take medication and stabilized the person’s condition, avoiding hospitalizations, the administration said.

In Taiwan, 128 to 132 people with psychiatric conditions need full-time hospitalization, while 103 to 105 need to be detained in a ward, ministry data showed.

In communities, 73 to 81 people need treatment, while 102 to 122 people undergo treatment from home, the data showed.

Department of Mental and Oral Health Director Shen Li-chung (諶立中) said that long-acting injectables can help prevent cases such as the one reported in Pingtung from occurring.

At 20 percent, Taiwan uses long-acting injectables on fewer people with psychiatric conditions than other countries, where the use of such drugs exceeded Taiwan’s by threefold a decade ago, Shen said.

“Long-acting injectables will serve as the ministry’s key weapon in preventing relapses in psychiatric patients with a record of violence,” Shen added.