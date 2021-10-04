Swine fever triggers shipment cap

Starting on Dec. 1, Taiwan is to impose a cap on weekly air express shipments to allow for more rigorous inspections, as the part of efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever, the Customs Administration said on Saturday.

Delivery companies are to be informed before Dec. 1 regarding the number of parcels they are allowed to import each week so that they can make arrangements, a customs official said.

The cap is to be adjusted weekly based on current circumstances, the official said, without providing an estimate of the limit.

The decision was made after the African swine fever virus was found in meat products shipped by air from Vietnam, which on Aug. 23 led the agency to expand its inspections to all incoming shipments from the Southeast Asian country.

As part of the agency’s tighter prevention measures, it also said that starting next month, freight forwarders would no longer be allowed bulk clearance of air express consignments from countries with a high risk of African swine fever.

The high-risk countries named by the agency included Bhutan, Cambodia, East Timor, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.

While bulk clearance of consignments expedites the customs process, some items evade X-ray detection, the agency said, adding that bulk clearances are to be phased out to close the loophole to smugglers.

This is expected to increase the workload of customs officers, which is one of reasons that a cap is being set on the number of express air shipments, the agency added.