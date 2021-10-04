Starting on Dec. 1, Taiwan is to impose a cap on weekly air express shipments to allow for more rigorous inspections, as the part of efforts to prevent the spread of African swine fever, the Customs Administration said on Saturday.
Delivery companies are to be informed before Dec. 1 regarding the number of parcels they are allowed to import each week so that they can make arrangements, a customs official said.
The cap is to be adjusted weekly based on current circumstances, the official said, without providing an estimate of the limit.
The decision was made after the African swine fever virus was found in meat products shipped by air from Vietnam, which on Aug. 23 led the agency to expand its inspections to all incoming shipments from the Southeast Asian country.
As part of the agency’s tighter prevention measures, it also said that starting next month, freight forwarders would no longer be allowed bulk clearance of air express consignments from countries with a high risk of African swine fever.
The high-risk countries named by the agency included Bhutan, Cambodia, East Timor, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.
While bulk clearance of consignments expedites the customs process, some items evade X-ray detection, the agency said, adding that bulk clearances are to be phased out to close the loophole to smugglers.
This is expected to increase the workload of customs officers, which is one of reasons that a cap is being set on the number of express air shipments, the agency added.
Taiwan’s semiconductor industry continues to be plagued by hiring challenges, with educational requirements and working conditions driving away the talent necessary for growth in a highly specialized industry. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), by far the biggest player in the sector, has long been aware of these constraints. In 2019, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said that the biggest challenge facing the domestic semiconductor industry is a lack of talent. The industry primarily cites limited academic research funding for the shortage, which deters academics from conducting advanced research and, in turn, reduces student numbers. In July, MediaTek chairman Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介) conducted a media
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted