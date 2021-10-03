KMT’s Chiang urges residents to recall Chen Po-wei

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Outgoing Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday urged residents of Taichung’s Dadu District (大肚) to vote to remove Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) in a recall vote later this month.

The recall against Chen, who represents Taichung’s second electoral district — which is made up of Dadu, Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Wufong (霧峰) and Wurih (烏日) districts — is to be held on Oct. 23.

The group launching the recall campaign wants the residents of Taichung to reconsider their choice and elect someone who truly speaks for the people, Chiang said.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei, center, holding microphone, and supporters in Taichung’s Wurih District yesterday call on people to vote against recalling Chen on Oct. 23. Photo: CNA

Joining Chiang was KMT Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍), who said Chen Po-wei’s performance at the Legislative Yuan bordered on the absurd, adding that his support of the government’s decision to lift a ban on the importation of pork containing traces of the feed additive ractopamine was against the interests of his constituency.

Separately, supporters of Chen Po-wei held an event calling on voters in the second electoral district to oppose the recall.

One supporter said that Chen Po-wei’s election showed that there was hope for people with different opinions and for a different future.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh, second left, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang, third left, and KMT Legislator Jessica Chen, second right, hand out fans in Taichung’s Dadu District yesterday encouraging people to vote to recall Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei on Oct. 23. Photo: CNA

Since 2002, the second electoral district — both while it fell under the former Taichung county and when it merged with Taichung city to become a special municipality — mainly elected members of the Yen (顏) family: First, Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) from 2008 to 2012 and then his son Yen Kuan-hen (顏寬恆) from 2013 to last year.

Chen Po-wei said that while many have cast doubt on his performance, the public should reserve judgement until he has finished his term.