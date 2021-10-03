The National Academy of Marine Research (NAMR) on Friday unveiled guidelines that it said would steer the nation’s development for maritime technology over the next decade.
The academy is affiliated with the Ocean Affairs Council.
NAMR president Chiu Yung-fang (邱永芳) publicized the “Marine Technology Policy Guidelines” at a conference of the Taiwan Ocean Union at National Sun Yat-sen University in Kaohsiung.
In April 2018, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that it is especially important for an island nation to have a maritime policy, so Taiwan must enhance its maritime laws to promote maritime industries, and improve the nation’s maritime research and development capabilities, Chiu said.
In compliance with Tsai’s directives, the academy drafted the Ocean Basic Act (海洋基本法), which passed its third reading on Nov. 1, 2019, and issued a maritime policy white paper in June last year, Chiu said.
Since November last year, the academy has been meeting with academics, yielding 172 suggestions from different sectors, Chiu said, adding that the suggestions were discussed thoroughly and formed the cornerstone of the guidelines.
The main goal of the guidelines is to help the nation develop “smart ocean” capabilities, which would foster improved research and development capabilities, and promote maritime industries, making Taiwan a maritime power in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
Another core issue would be to tackle climate change, Chiu added.
The guidelines’ 33 action plans adhere to nine main goals, which include establishing infrastructure for the development of maritime technology, improving national security, fostering sustainable maritime development, promoting maritime industries, increasing the use of technology to monitor and manage maritime activities, and promoting marine-based human ecology, Chiu said.
The guidelines closely follow goal 14 of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals: To conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources, he added.
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
An exhibition on Tibet opened at a bookstore in central Taipei yesterday, highlighting human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in the region. The exhibition at To-uat Books in Zhongzheng District (中正) features charcoal sketches by Tung Ching-jung (董靜蓉), depicting Tibetan leaders and human rights advocates, including the Dalai Lama; Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk who died in a Chinese jail; and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who has for years been outspoken about his support for Tibet. Tung, who is a member of the Students for a Free Tibet-Taiwan, said that China systematically oppresses Tibetans and denies them access
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted