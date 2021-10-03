The Transitional Justice Commission has outlined the operations of the former state security apparatus and its role in the oppression of Taiwanese in an update on the commission’s ongoing historical research.
Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), as the autocratic leader of the state, as well as military courts and the Republic of China’s national security and espionage apparatus were the main agents of oppression during the White Terror era, the commission’s The Mission Implementation and Investigative Outcomes Report said.
The one-party state system provided an overarching framework in which oppressive rule was carried out, the report added.
Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times
In a bid to solidify his rule, Chiang presided over the enactment or amendment of laws that applied military jurisprudence over civilians, it said.
These laws included the Temporary Provisions Effective During the Period of National Mobilization for Suppression of the Communist Rebellion (動員戡亂時期臨時條款), the Martial Law Act (戒嚴法) and the Punishment of Rebellion Act (懲治叛亂條例), the report said.
Laws governing political crimes were broadly construed to enable them to be arbitrarily used by the state, it said.
In particular, the features of regulations led to the conflation of the command authorities and judicial power, which abetted political extrajudicial interventions by Chiang, the supreme military commander, the report said.
Historical records showed that Chiang intervened in 80 percent of cases where a military court overturned an initial ruling and replaced it with punishments that were more severe, with 30 percent of cases resulting in a death sentence, it said.
Historical documents reviewed by the commission lent credence to the idea that Chiang’s personal intervention was critical in the imposition of heavier sentences in such cases, the report said.
Moreover, Chiang’s preference for severely punishing dissent created a culture among military judges of imposing heavier sentences to please him, it said.
The gradual introduction of an independent judiciary and right to legal counsel in the mid to late 1950s led to a reduction in the severity of these laws and helped lessen the role of military courts, it said.
The Transitional Justice Database has so far identified 21,257 victims of state violence, and the commission is making use of the platform to identify perpetrators, including military judges and administrators, along with political leaders, including Chiang, the report said.
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
An exhibition on Tibet opened at a bookstore in central Taipei yesterday, highlighting human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in the region. The exhibition at To-uat Books in Zhongzheng District (中正) features charcoal sketches by Tung Ching-jung (董靜蓉), depicting Tibetan leaders and human rights advocates, including the Dalai Lama; Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk who died in a Chinese jail; and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who has for years been outspoken about his support for Tibet. Tung, who is a member of the Students for a Free Tibet-Taiwan, said that China systematically oppresses Tibetans and denies them access
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted