COVID-19: Academic warns of antiviral buying frenzy

By Yang Yuan-ting, Lee I-chia and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The government should prepare to acquire oral antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19, as intensive global demand could limit supply, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday.

Major pharmaceutical companies including Merck, Pfizer and Roche are conducting clinical trials for oral antiviral COVID-19 drugs, which could be on the market early next year.

With such drugs, which are similar to influenza antiviral treatments such as oseltamivir, COVID-19 patients could recover at home, so fewer people would need to be hospitalized, Wong said.

People wearing masks cross a street near Zhongshan Station in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The government should consider preliminary measures to ensure it is in a better position to negotiate the purchase of oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19 once they are on the market, Wong added.

Academia Sinica member Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池) said that oral drugs could push COVID-19 mortality rates to less than 1 percent.

Oral antiviral drugs, alongside vaccinations, mask-wearing and rapid screenings, could lower infection rates to a level that allows a country to open its borders, he said.

As many Taiwanese pharmaceutical companies produce drugs and vaccines that are sold in the US in compliance with US Food and Drug Administration regulations, the government should negotiate opportunities to manufacture oral antiviral COVID-19 drugs in Taiwan, he said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that Taiwan is preparing to obtain oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19, but did not elaborate.

Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said during a talk at the Taiwan Public Health Association’s annual assembly and academic conference in Taipei that since the start of the pandemic, the center has been considering how to draft disease prevention policies that are resilient, while balancing restrictions with their effect on the economy, as well as preventing pandemic fatigue.

Implementing policies according to ready-made plans could be challenging, as the center must respond quickly to unexpected outbreaks, he said.

When the CECC in March and April was discussing plans to open the nation’s borders to visitors, it asked the National Health Research Institutes to study some scenarios, including how many foreign visitors should be allowed to enter when the vaccination coverage reaches a certain percentage, and also how it would affect the public if a few infected visitors were not detected, Chen said.

The plans were halted after a local outbreak occurred in May, he said.