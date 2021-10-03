The government should prepare to acquire oral antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19, as intensive global demand could limit supply, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said yesterday.
Major pharmaceutical companies including Merck, Pfizer and Roche are conducting clinical trials for oral antiviral COVID-19 drugs, which could be on the market early next year.
With such drugs, which are similar to influenza antiviral treatments such as oseltamivir, COVID-19 patients could recover at home, so fewer people would need to be hospitalized, Wong said.
Photo: CNA
The government should consider preliminary measures to ensure it is in a better position to negotiate the purchase of oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19 once they are on the market, Wong added.
Academia Sinica member Yang Pan-chyr (楊泮池) said that oral drugs could push COVID-19 mortality rates to less than 1 percent.
Oral antiviral drugs, alongside vaccinations, mask-wearing and rapid screenings, could lower infection rates to a level that allows a country to open its borders, he said.
As many Taiwanese pharmaceutical companies produce drugs and vaccines that are sold in the US in compliance with US Food and Drug Administration regulations, the government should negotiate opportunities to manufacture oral antiviral COVID-19 drugs in Taiwan, he said.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that Taiwan is preparing to obtain oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19, but did not elaborate.
Chen, who also heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, said during a talk at the Taiwan Public Health Association’s annual assembly and academic conference in Taipei that since the start of the pandemic, the center has been considering how to draft disease prevention policies that are resilient, while balancing restrictions with their effect on the economy, as well as preventing pandemic fatigue.
Implementing policies according to ready-made plans could be challenging, as the center must respond quickly to unexpected outbreaks, he said.
When the CECC in March and April was discussing plans to open the nation’s borders to visitors, it asked the National Health Research Institutes to study some scenarios, including how many foreign visitors should be allowed to enter when the vaccination coverage reaches a certain percentage, and also how it would affect the public if a few infected visitors were not detected, Chen said.
The plans were halted after a local outbreak occurred in May, he said.
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
An exhibition on Tibet opened at a bookstore in central Taipei yesterday, highlighting human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party in the region. The exhibition at To-uat Books in Zhongzheng District (中正) features charcoal sketches by Tung Ching-jung (董靜蓉), depicting Tibetan leaders and human rights advocates, including the Dalai Lama; Tenzin Delek Rinpoche, a Tibetan monk who died in a Chinese jail; and Hollywood actor Richard Gere, who has for years been outspoken about his support for Tibet. Tung, who is a member of the Students for a Free Tibet-Taiwan, said that China systematically oppresses Tibetans and denies them access
ALERT TO REMAIN: The CECC said that agencies have relayed complaints from people saying there is no need for a farmer in a field or a family hiking to wear masks Taiwan’s mask mandate is to be relaxed from tomorrow as the number of domestic cases of COVID-19 has fallen, but the level 2 alert will be extended, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The CECC is reconsidering mask requirements while outdoors in areas where there are few people, Chen said. Government agencies have relayed complaints about having to wear a mask in places where there are few people, such as a farmer working in a field or a family hiking, he said. As Taiwan reported an average of two locally transmitted