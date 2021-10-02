Taiwan-Inida Relations: Pandemic deepened Taiwan-India ties in ‘profound ways,’ India official says

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The COVID-19 pandemic has affected India’s relationship with Taiwan in “profound ways,” while also driving a global transition to a digital economy, an area in which both sides can boost cooperation, India Taipei Association Director-General Gourangalal Das said.

“India’s trade with Taiwan, and Taiwan’s with India, is hovering at [a] very low level, accounting for only about 1 percent of the total,” Das said in an interview with the Taipei Times and its sister paper, the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

“The current trade basket does not represent our true competitive advantage or resemble our global presence, whether it is Taiwan’s semiconductors or India’s pharmaceuticals,” he said.

“The low volume of bilateral trade is probably a reflection of low investment or B2B [business-to-business] links,” he said.

“The pandemic has also impacted our interaction with Taiwan in profound ways,” Das said.

Taiwan’s donation of urgently needed medical supplies, including masks, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and other materials since last year, has resulted in an outpouring of goodwill among Indians for Taiwan, he added.

The pandemic has also accelerated a global transition to a digital economy, driving home the need for integration of hardware and software in information and communications technology (ICT), he said.

“Taiwan’s businesses are very strong in manufacturing, especially ICT manufacturing, and India can provide a good base for them to grow,” he said.

The two countries have also cooperated in testing and developing COVID-19 treatments and vaccines, he added.

Taiwanese vaccine developer United Biomedical on July 26 said it had obtained the Indian government’s approval to conduct phase 3 clinical trials in India, seeking to recruit 11,000 participants.

The Indian government has introduced “Make in India” and “Digital India” programs, aiming to transform India into an attractive manufacturing base, while allowing it to leapfrog into the information age, Das said.

New Delhi has also launched schemes to attract investment, including US$27 billion in subsidies to about a dozen industries, based on their production volume over a fixed period, he said.

Taiwan already has impressive capabilities in many of the industries, such as electronics, telecommunications, auto components, textiles and batteries, he said.

Apart from producing for India’s large domestic market, Taiwanese businesses can use India as an export base and benefit from not paying duties on imported raw materials and machinery, he said.

It is also the right time for Indian and Taiwanese businesses to boost cooperation in technology amid a US-led restructuring of global supply chains, Das said.

“How to develop responsible AI [artificial intelligence], how to build secure and resilient [Internet of Things technology], and how to make them affordable in India and Taiwan by appropriate scale-up should be a top priority for our technology collaboration,” he said.

With India being the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem, Taiwan can serve the growing hardware needs of product-oriented Indian start-ups, while Taiwan’s start-ups can benefit from access to the large Indian market, Das said.

A Bloomberg News report published on Friday last week said that Taiwanese and Indian officials have met in the past few weeks to discuss a deal that would bring a plant worth an estimated US$7.5 billion to India to supply chips for everything from 5G devices to electric vehicles.

Other negotiations involved a bilateral investment agreement that would include tariff reductions on products used to make semiconductors, the report said, quoting officials speaking on condition of anonymity.