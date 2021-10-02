COA preps WTO filing over fruit ban

LACK OF PROOF: China has provided no scientific or photographic evidence of a bug infestation, the COA said, calling for a response by the end of the month

The Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday sent documents to Taiwan’s WTO mission in preparation for filing “specific trade concerns” next month over Beijing’s ban on the importation of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan.

COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said that as of Thursday, China had failed to provide Taiwan with an official explanation for the import suspension; as a result, Taiwan plans to submit its concerns to the WTO’s Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) committee.

The committee oversees the implementation of the SPS agreement, and provides a forum to discuss animal and plant health and food safety measures affecting trade.

On Sept. 19, the Chinese General Administration of Customs’ Department of Animal and Plant Quarantine announced the suspension of the importation of wax apples and custard apples from Taiwan after discovering Planococcus minor mealybugs in several shipments this year.

The suspension took effect the next day.

The unexpected move was the second time this year that Beijing suspended the importation of fruit from Taiwan over mealybug concerns, after it in February halted pineapple imports.

The COA dismissed the department’s accusations and asked China to explain its unilateral decision by the end of last month.

The council also said that if China failed to provide an acceptable response, Taiwan would file a dispute settlement case with the WTO.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) on Wednesday said that Beijing had discovered gray pineapple mealybugs in addition to Planococcus minor mealybugs, as well as germs that infect the galls of cocoa flowers, on wax apples and custard apples from Taiwan.

Chen on Thursday said that China only provided Taiwan with a one-page list of dates and the number of items that failed inspection, but offered no photographic or scientific evidence.

He urged China to provide scientific proof to support its claims.

Chen said that multiple measures have been taken to fix the bug problem since last year, and the COA informed Chinese authorities of the improvements last month.

China still moved to unilaterally suspend the importation of wax apples and custard apples, Chen said, adding that he hoped the trade dispute can be settled through a cross-strait quarantine mechanism before the SPA committee’s upcoming regular meeting set for Nov. 3 to 5.

If the dispute is not settled by the end of the month, Taiwan’s permanent mission to the WTO would raise its trade concerns at the SPS committee meeting, he said.