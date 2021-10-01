Tainan City Councilor Lin Mei-yen (林美燕) on Wednesday called on the Tainan City Government to follow the governments of New Taipei City and Taichung in introducing technology that would allow green light phases to be extended by several seconds in when an ambulance approaches an intersection.
Ambulances must go as fast as possible, while taking into account traffic safety, Lin said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) councilor said that Tainan should live up to its smart city ambitions and follow the lead of the two other cities.
New Taipei City has installed six sets of smart monitoring devices and four sets of eTag devices, which extend green light phases when an ambulance on duty is detected approaching an intersection, she said.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has commissioned the Taichung City Government to conduct trials for smart traffic light, with systems installed at 45 intersections that automatically give ambulances on duty a green light, she said.
Tainan Bureau of Transportation Director-General Wang Ming-te (王銘德) said that his agency is to start trials for such a system at the end of this year.
Ten ambulances have already been equipped with smart signaling devices and detectors have been installed at 21 intersections near Chi Mei Hospital and National Cheng Kung University Hospital, he said.
If the trial is successful, the city government would install the systems at traffic lights throughout Tainan and might also install the devices in fire trucks, he said.
COSTLY TECH FAILURE: More than 25,000 files for nearly 8,000 students from 81 schools were lost when system administrators updated a server, the Ministry of Education said The academic records of 7,854 high-school students have been lost due to a hard-drive failure, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The records were being stored at National Chi Nan University, which was commissioned by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration to host a computer server of student portfolios that universities could access to evaluate their applications. Under a program introduced in 2019 for high-school students starting that year, students are to create portfolios to be used for university applications, which include their grades, extracurricular activities and other information related to their character and achievements. System administrators discovered that files were missing when rebooting
IMPROVING COOPERATION: No matter the outcome of the German election, lawmakers would be interested in forming a delegation to visit Taiwan, Jorg Polster said Germany welcomes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to establish a new fab in Saxony, German Institute Taipei Director-General Jorg Polster said yesterday at a news briefing on the country’s election. It is the first time the German Institute Taipei has held a briefing on Germany’s parliamentary election, which is “very important,” said Polster, who spoke in German with a Chinese interpreter. Over the past few months, Germany’s electorate seemed to have undergone some changes regarding their choices, with the margins between the Social Democratic Party and German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its smaller sister party the Christian Social
‘INADVERTENT ERROR’: A CDC official said reports from other nations showed that people given excessive doses at most experienced pain or swelling at the injection site En Chu Kong Hospital in New Taipei City, which yesterday apologized for having inadvertently administered undiluted doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 25 people, has been suspended from administering vaccines for one week. Hospital superintendent Wu Chih-hsiung (吳志雄) and other administrative officials held a news conference yesterday morning to explain the incident and apologize to the public. The incident occurred on Monday when hospital personnel were administering Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines at its vaccination station at Yong Fu Temple (永福宮) in Yingge District (鶯歌), hospital deputy superintendent Wang Chung-cheng (王炯珵) said. At the vaccination station, there were 25 Pfizer-BioNTech vials without packaging and some
Paraguay, Belize, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, three of the 15 UN members that have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, voiced support at the UN General Assembly on Friday for Taiwan’s inclusion in the UN. In a video played at the 76th session of the General Assembly in New York, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said that universality is a basic principle of the UN, and based on that principle, “we support the inclusion of Taiwan within the United Nations system.” Taiwan lost its UN seat in 1971, when most countries shifted recognition to Beijing. Belizian Prime Minister John Briceno on Friday attended