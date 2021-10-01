Tainan councilor calls for ambulance priority devices

By Wang Chu-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Tainan City Councilor Lin Mei-yen (林美燕) on Wednesday called on the Tainan City Government to follow the governments of New Taipei City and Taichung in introducing technology that would allow green light phases to be extended by several seconds in when an ambulance approaches an intersection.

Ambulances must go as fast as possible, while taking into account traffic safety, Lin said.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) councilor said that Tainan should live up to its smart city ambitions and follow the lead of the two other cities.

New Taipei City has installed six sets of smart monitoring devices and four sets of eTag devices, which extend green light phases when an ambulance on duty is detected approaching an intersection, she said.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has commissioned the Taichung City Government to conduct trials for smart traffic light, with systems installed at 45 intersections that automatically give ambulances on duty a green light, she said.

Tainan Bureau of Transportation Director-General Wang Ming-te (王銘德) said that his agency is to start trials for such a system at the end of this year.

Ten ambulances have already been equipped with smart signaling devices and detectors have been installed at 21 intersections near Chi Mei Hospital and National Cheng Kung University Hospital, he said.

If the trial is successful, the city government would install the systems at traffic lights throughout Tainan and might also install the devices in fire trucks, he said.