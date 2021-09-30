Ministry planning ‘one-stop’ service for migrant workers

Staff writer, with CNA





The Ministry of Labor (MOL) on Tuesday said it is drafting a plan to provide newly arrived migrant workers with a “one-stop” service that would include pre-employment training lectures and all necessary documentation in three days.

The service would include workers’ meals and accommodation for the first three days after they arrive in Taiwan, said Paul Su (蘇裕國), deputy head of the Workforce Development Agency’s Cross-Border Workforce Management Division.

At present, migrant workers are required to attend only a 30-minute pre-employment lecture upon arrival in Taiwan, Su said.

After the brief lecture, they are transported to dormitories arranged by their employers to wait for the necessary documentation, including employment permit, health insurance and residency cards, which often take days to process.

To improve the service, the ministry is planning to extend the pre-employment training from 30 minutes to three days, Su said.

This would provide workers with a more thorough review of relevant laws and regulations, as well as ensure they better understand their labor rights and how to find help if they encounter difficulties at work, he said.

Citing an example, Su said drunk driving and the serious penalties it incurs is one of the major issues first-time workers in Taiwan need to know about.

The “one-stop” service would also make it easier for employers to apply for the documents their workers need to work in Taiwan, as they are all provided at the end of the pre-employment training, the ministry said.

Employers would pick up their employees on the third day after training, and can have them start work immediately thereafter, it said.

The plan is to set up two designated locations near Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport to house and provide the training lectures for newly arrived workers, Su said.

The ministry hopes to roll out the one-stop service next year after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, he added.