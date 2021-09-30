An alliance comprising six government agencies was yesterday formed to share biodiversity information by building an integrated platform to facilitate conservation efforts and raise environmental awareness.
The Taiwan Biodiversity Information Alliance said it would streamline the data kept by its members, so policymakers have a clearer view about the nation’s conservation efforts and how different environmental factors affect one another.
Initial work has started on the integrated database, which is expected to be completed by 2023. It would allow the public to search more than 10 million species occurrence records in Taiwan, said the Forestry Bureau, one of the alliance’s founding members.
Photo: Ou Su-mei, Taipei Times
“The database will help the public learn more about ecosystems and pay more attention to the natural environment,” Forestry Bureau Director General Lin Hwa-ching (林華慶) said during the inauguration ceremony.
Plans to establish the alliance started in 2017. The group now consists of the Forestry Bureau, Taiwan Forestry Research Institute and the Endemic Species Research Institute — all under the Council of Agriculture — as well as Academia Sinica’s Biodiversity Research Center, the Ministry of the Interior’s Construction and Planning Agency and the Ocean Affairs Council’s Ocean Conservation Administration.
As the individual agencies collect different types of information on biodiversity and differ in levels of transparency, the agencies felt that a common standard should be established, Endemic Species Research Institute assistant researcher Ke Chih-jen (柯智仁) said.
The six agencies discussed forming an alliance and preparatory work led to the publication of an action book detailing their plans for information sharing from this year to 2025, Ke said.
Now that the database is under development, the public can expect integrated information such as uniform names for species that could previously have had several vernacular names, as well as when and where they were observed, the alliance said.
There will also be consistent rules regarding the release of sensitive biodiversity data to protect endangered species, it said.
The database could be expanded to include more information, such as species’ DNA and supportive multimedia materials, it said, adding that it would work to include civic groups devoted to biodiversity data-keeping.
The database could also boost Taiwan’s contribution to global conservation efforts as it would be possible to upload data to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, an international organization that focuses on making scientific data on biodiversity available on the Internet, the alliance said.
