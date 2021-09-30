NCC cracking down on news report videos

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





All TV news channels would be required to stipulate rules governing the use of videos circulating on the Internet or taken via dashboard or surveillance cameras in their news reports, the National Communication Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The excessive use of videos collected from the Internet, dashboard cameras and surveillance systems is one of the key issues that NCC commissioners are focusing on in their midterm evaluations of TV channels’ performance, NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said at a news conference in Taipei.

The commission is currently evaluating the midterm performances of seven news channels — SET News (三立新聞台), EBC News (東森新聞台), TVBS, TVBS-N, ERA News (年代新聞台), Next TV (壹電視) and Formosa News (民視新聞台).

The commission has yet to conclude evaluations for any of them.

During the commission’s review of its license renewal application in July, Global News Taiwan (寰宇新聞台灣台) pledged to stipulate rules that it would apply when using videos from the Internet or recorded via dashboard and surveillance cameras in its news stories.

It promised to submit the rules to the commission by Oct. 15.

NCC commissioners would require all TV news channels under evaluation to stipulate similar rules and submit them to the commission, Wong said, adding that the rules would be considered part of the news channels’ code of practice that they voluntarily abide by when producing news content.

NCC commissioners have yet to engage in extensive discussions about fundamental principles on the use of videos gathered from the Internet or from dashboard and surveillance cameras, but commissioners Lin Lih-yun (林麗雲) and Wang Wei-ching (王維菁) are media experts and have studied relevant issues, Wong said.

In other news, the NCC passed amendments to Regulations Governing Compliance Approval for Controlled Telecommunications Radio-Frequency Devices (電信管制射頻器材審驗管理辦法) to enhance inspections and management of wireless set-top boxes.

Wireless set-top boxes are categorized by the Telecommunications Management Act (電信管理法) as radio-frequency devices, which cannot be sold to consumers without a safety certification from the NCC.

The amendments stipulate that wireless set-top box importers must obtain a certification label from the commission before importing such devices. They are also banned from authorizing third parties to use the same label to import devices of the same specifications.

Importers will not be allowed to file applications for inspection of radio-frequency devices for one year — up from the current three months — if their certifications have been revoked or annulled for breaching regulations, the commission said.

If importers refuse or fail to thoroughly recall flawed devices, they will not be allowed to apply for inspection for the same devices for three years, up from six months currently, the commission added.