Maker of electronic ankle bracelets yet to report on outage

By Hsieh Chun-ling and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The manufacturer of an electronic monitoring system for convicted sex offenders on parole has yet to submit a report about a system outage that occurred in January, the National Audit Office said on Monday.

The system went offline from about 4am to 6am on Jan. 12 in Taipei, Taichung and Hsinchu, the office said, adding that the company’s records did not outline the cause of the outage or how it was handled.

A notice was placed on the Ministry of Justice’s monitoring-system Web site at 8am that day saying that an issue with system files had caused an outage and that the firm would solve the issue and post an update, but no update has been posted, the office said.

‘TICKING TIME BOMB’

Although the outage did not result in any incidents, the lack of an investigation and improvement plan means the situation is “like a ticking time bomb,” the office said, adding that the Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office has yet to request system service logs from the firm, as it is entitled to do under the contract.

The office said it has asked the ministry to look into the issue and to press the manufacturer to improve its system.

The ministry said it has requested information from the manufacturer, adding that it would fine the company under the conditions of its contract.

According to the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法), in cases where a convicted sex offender is deemed likely to reoffend, probation officers should request an order from prosecutors requiring the offender to wear an ankle bracelet when they go outdoors unsupervised.

The regulation was introduced in 2006 to prevent repeat offenses, the office said.

Ministry figures show that 4,892 convicted sex offenders who were on parole between 2015 and 2019 were deemed at risk of reoffending, of whom 86 (1.76 percent) reoffended.

Of the total, 826 were wearing monitoring devices and five of those reoffended (accounting for 0.61 percent of all those who reoffended during the period), showing that the devices are an effective deterrent, the office said.

The prosecutors’ office said the electronic monitoring of those on parole cost NT$20 million (US$719,813 at the current exchange rate) last year.