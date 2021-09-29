The National Federation of Teachers’ Unions yesterday called for amendments to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) to grant employees who have children in kindergarten, elementary school or junior-high school one day of paid leave per year to attend parents’ day activities organized by their children’s schools.
Since its establishment in 2011, the federation has believed in cooperation between teachers and parents, federation president Hou Chun-liang (侯俊良) told a news conference in Taipei held to coincide with Teachers’ Day.
Parents’ involvement in their children’s education is protected by the Educational Fundamental Act (教育基本法), as well as the Primary and Junior High School Act (國民教育法), he said.
Photo: CNA
Regulations on parents’ involvement also state that schools should organize parents’ day activities once every semester either one week before classes start or within three weeks of the semester’s start, he added.
The events allow parents to understand how individual classes would be run over the course of the semester, as well as other school affairs, Hou said.
Although parents’ day events are generally held in the evening or on weekends to increase attendance, some parents still cannot attend due to work commitments, he said.
Over the past decade, the federation has voluntarily granted members of its staff paid time off each year to attend parents’ day events organized by their children’s schools, it said.
This year, thanks to the federation’s advocacy, several businesses have followed suit in the absence of legislation requiring employers to do so, it added.
More than a dozen lawmakers across party lines have given their assistants leave to attend parents’ day activities, it said.
Parents share a responsibility with teachers to educate students, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) said.
She would join other lawmakers in advocating for the federation’s proposal during the legislative session, she said.
As Taiwan’s low birthrate has become a matter of national security, greater importance should be placed on helping parents balance their professional and childcare responsibilities, New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) said.
