Group urges paid leave for dads-to-be

GENDER EQUALITY: Couples are more prepared to become parents if husbands and wives attend prenatal exams together, a foundation said, citing foreign studies

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Awakening Foundation yesterday urged lawmakers to pass proposed amendments to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) to give male employees seven days of paid pre-paternity leave so that they can accompany their spouses to pregnancy checkups.

The Taipei-based women’s rights advocacy group called for swift passage of the amendments as the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee is scheduled to review them today and tomorrow.

Lawmakers across party lines have proposed giving paid leave to husbands to accompany their wives to prenatal exams.

However, the Executive Yuan’s proposed amendments would extend paid leave for pregnancy checkups only for women, from five to seven days, the foundation said.

“We hope that lawmakers will pass the version of the amendment that we want so that pregnant women would not have to be all alone in checkup rooms,” the foundation said. “Studies in other countries have shown that couples are more prepared to become parents and more involved in parenting if husbands and wives go to prenatal exams together.”

The Executive Yuan has proposed amendments to raise the nation’s falling birthrate.

A CIA report on birthrates in April ranked Taiwan last among a list of 227 countries.

The Executive Yuan’s proposed amendment to Article 19 of the act says that employees at companies with fewer than 30 workers can have a reduction or an adjustment of work hours through agreements with their employers, provided that workers do not ask to be compensated for such adjustments, the foundation said.

“While we affirm the Executive Yuan’s intention to save workers the hassle of having to choose between work and picking up their children, we believe that employers should not dock the salaries of employees for doing so,” it added.

“We propose that the article be amended to ban small companies from deducting from the salaries of employees who have reached an agreement on working hours. Workers who are parents should receive substantial support through the amendment and should not be asked to bear the economic losses that employers sustain for workers who work fewer hours,” the foundation said.

“Otherwise, stipulating such an amendment would be meaningless, given that most workers have little room to bargain with employers. Workers with young children are less likely to risk losing their jobs,” it said.

Employees with children aged six or younger should be allowed to negotiate their working hours, rather than those with children aged three or younger, as stipulated in the amendment, the foundation said.

This would comply with Article 51 of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法), which bans parents, guardians and others from leaving alone children younger than six or children and young people who need special care or allowing them to be taken care of by incompetent people, it said.

The proposed amendments should not punish workers with children aged three to six, the foundation said.