Taipei film festival to showcase French New Wave films

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





This year’s Taipei Literature Film Festival, which is to open on Oct. 22, is to feature a selection of 17 French New Wave films.

The lineup is to include important classics in film history that were created by major directors of the movement, said the Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs, which organizes the event.

Director Francois Truffaut’s feature debut, The 400 Blows, which has been described as a “must-see” film, are among the works to be showcased at the event, the department said in a statement yesterday.

The films Breathless and Pierrot le fou, which were directed by Jean-Luc Godard and star French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, who passed away earlier this month, would also be featured, it said.

Other films to be shown at the festival include a restored version of Last Year at Marienbad by modernist master Alain Resnais, as well as Happiness and Cleo from 5 to 7 by Agnes Varda, a pioneer of feminist cinema, it added.

These masterpieces continue to fascinate audiences around the world, the department said.

With these important works representative of the period, the festival would recreate a “golden age” in cinematic art, it said.

Screenings of the films are to be held at SPOT Taipei Film House in Zhongshan District (中山) from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, and at SPOT Huashan in Zhongzheng District (中正) from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, it added.

The department said it hoped that the in-person festival would inspire audiences to more greatly appreciate the “infinite” number of possibilities that literature and film bring to their lives.

As part of the festival, the department is also to host other activities, including a lecture on Oct. 17 by Edmond Huang (黃建業), former director of the Chinese Taipei Film Archive, it said.

The festival was scheduled to take place from May 21 to June 3, but was postponed due to a local outbreak of COVID-19.

Tickets are to go on sale at noon on Friday next week, the department said.