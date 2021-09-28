COVID-19: Legislators call on MOTC to offer more vouchers for travel

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Lawmakers yesterday asked the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) to consider offering more travel vouchers to boost tourism after more than 9 million people signed up for its free draw.

The government last week began allowing people to register for digital or print versions of its Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers. They can also sign up for a draw for an additional 7.78 million vouchers provided by various ministries.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs is offering food vouchers to the first 4 million people who register for the digital version.

Travel vouchers offered by the ministry — 1.2 million in total — were the most popular, with 9.36 million people registering for the free draw as of Sunday night.

A travel voucher is equivalent to NT$1,000 and can be used to pay for tourism expenses.

In a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) asked Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) if his ministry could offer more travel vouchers.

The lot-winning rate for a travel voucher is about 13 percent, which is even lower than winning a scratch-card lottery, Lin said.

“The popularity of travel vouchers shows that people want to venture out after being stuck inside for three months. Given that the pandemic has hurt the travel industry the most, the ministry should be more generous and offer more vouchers,” Lin said.

Wang said that the ministry has a very limited budget, but would evaluate the situation.