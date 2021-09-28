The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, but confirmed nine imported cases and one death.
The center also announced a modification to its policy, asking that some of those eligible for the 10th round of COVID-19 vaccinations register in the national online vaccination booking system.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the nine imported cases were seven arrivals from Myanmar and two from Indonesia who entered Taiwan between Sept. 11 and Friday last week.
Photo courtesy of the Taitung County Government via CNA
Eight of the imported cases tested positive upon arrival and one tested positive upon completing their quarantine, CECC data showed.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the center’s medical response division, said that four of the imported cases were “breakthrough infections” — people who get infected after having received two COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Two of them had received the Sinovac vaccine, one had received Sinopharm and the other had received AstraZeneca.
The newly confirmed death was a woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions, Chen said, adding that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 20 and died on Saturday.
The woman had been hospitalized since June 19, when she began experiencing symptoms and sought medical treatment, Lo said.
She had chronic diabetes and kidney disease, he said, adding that she later contracted a bacterial infection and had other complications before dying of multiple organ failure and septic shock.
Asked when the center expects to lower the COVID-19 alert to level one or allow people to take off their masks for outdoors activities, Chen said: “There is no set schedule for lowering the alert level.”
Over the weekend, 234,294 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination coverage to 52.35 percent, Chen said.
The center was asked to confirm a Facebook post by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) yesterday morning, which said that about 1.4 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses are to arrive in three batches, with 550,000 doses expected on Thursday.
Chen said that Gou likely has reliable information, but that the center would only make an announcement when the shipping schedule is certain.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines would mainly be offered as a first dose to unvaccinated people, as a mix-and-match approach is not being considered at this time, Chen said.
The center’s Sunday announcement — that local health departments would begin informing people aged 52 or older who had received a first dose of AstraZeneca more than 10 weeks ago that they could receive a second dose — had been modified, Chen said, adding that some local governments said that they had difficulty compiling lists of eligible recipients younger than 65.
As a result, the center is asking people aged 50 to 64 (those born between Jan. 1, 1957, and Dec. 31, 1971) who received a first dose of AstraZeneca more than 10 weeks ago to register in the national booking system before 12pm tomorrow, Chen said.
Those who have never registered must do so before the deadline, while those who are registered do not need to do so again, the center said.
Local health departments would still inform people aged 65 or older who are eligible for a second AstraZeneca dose, Chen added.
