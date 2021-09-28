Military reverses course on training of conscripts

Staff writer, with CNA





Conscripts are again to be assigned to field military units across the nation, including those on outlying islands, after concluding their basic training, the Ministry of National Defense said yesterday.

The four-month military service period for all eligible men in Taiwan is currently divided into two stages — five weeks of basic training in boot camps and 11 weeks of specialized training at military branch training centers that are generally close to where they live.

However, the announcement means that, starting this month, conscripts are to be assigned to field units after completing their basic training to better familiarize themselves with field unit operations and make them combat-ready.

A lottery draw would be used to decide which unit they are to be assigned to for the rest of their service, meaning they could end up in military units on the islands of Kinmen or Matsu, which lie just off China’s southeast coast.

With the change, the ministry is reverting to the original strategy used for the four-month military service period when it was launched in January 2018.

In late 2018, the military began assigning conscripts to specialized units after boot camp, but the move is being reversed because having field unit experience would be more beneficial to troops than having only specialized training, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) said.

Field unit assignments would familiarize conscripts with how troops operate on the front lines and better prepare them for combat, and meet the military’s goal of combining the training of active and reserve forces, the ministry said in a statement.