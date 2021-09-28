Upping defense budget key, analyst says

By Yang Chun-hui and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Increasing the nation’s defense budget would send the right signal and inspire confidence in nations friendly toward Taiwan, Institute for National Defense and Security Research senior analyst Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲) said yesterday.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) has grown more active in the past few years in response to an increase in Chinese military activity, Su said at a panel held in Taipei by the Institute for National Policy Research.

Japan and South Korea are concerned about the effect of China’s activities on their use of ocean lanes for trade, he said.

Institute for National Policy Research chairman Tien Hung-mao, third right, presides over a panel discussion titled “Quad Summit and China Threat” with academics and foreign policy experts in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

“Other countries also have concerns, and this is why we’re seeing the US, Australia and India focusing on missile defenses, to address fears of a pre-emptive nuclear strike,” he said.

Taiwan’s strategic importance extends to a global scale, as Taiwanese forces can detect Chinese nuclear submarines before they reach the Bashi Channel, he said, adding that if Chinese submarines could pass Taiwan undetected they would be a threat to the US.

“Nuclear subs are of paramount strategic importance to nuclear warfare. This is why the Australia-UK-US trilateral security pact — AUKUS — resolved to station US nuclear subs in Australia,” he said.

Taiwan must bolster its military and better secure its technology to have its voice heard, he said.

Improving its asymmetrical warfare capabilities would be key to reinforcing Taiwan’s defense, he said, adding that the government has budgeted NT$240 billion (US$8.66 biollion) for that purpose.

Taiwan has a clear advantage in the semiconductor industry, and it must ensure its technology also remains secure, he said.

“Judging from Beijing’s two public statements on the Quad, it is clear that China feels the Quad exists to isolate it,” Foundation on Asia-Pacific Peace Studies chief executive officer Tung Li-wen (董立文) said.

At a conference in Beijing in July, Hong Kong-based China Review Think Tank Foundation proposed three possible responses China could adopt to the US’ China policy under US President Joe Biden: developing a policy of self-reliance, pursuing its own multilateralism to counter US multilateralism or pursuing normalized China-US relations.

“However, the military and technological strength of any multilateral pact China could pursue would be much weaker than that of any multilateral pact that the US is in,” Tung said. “Its diplomatic influence would also be significantly weaker.”