Police investigate allegations of abuse at childcare center

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Changhua County police are investigating child abuse allegations against a woman surnamed Chiu (邱) who operates a private childcare service from her home.

A local court on Saturday night granted a request by prosecutors to detain Chiu, 25, and her boyfriend, surnamed Huang (黃), 30.

Prosecutors said the pair are to face charges of assault resulting in injury and contravening provisions of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法).

The alleged physical abuse came to public attention on Friday, after a mother reported that she had found bruises and severe burns on her four-year-old son, as well as lacerations on his penis.

The mother said she and her husband both have day jobs, adding that after being told about Chiu, they agreed to pay her NT$20,000 per month to look after their son.

However, she later noticed bruises and burns on her child, so she took him to a hospital to be examined, the mother said.

She said she then found out that Chiu was not licensed for childcare work and had used a false name to promote her service.

Police found two other cases in which parents alleged in June and last month that their children were physically abused while under Chiu’s care.

On Friday, police were given arrest warrants for Chiu and Huang, and found them having a meal at a restaurant in Changhua’s Yuanlin City (員林).

Police quoted Chiu as saying that she had done nothing wrong.

Asked about injuries found on the four-year-old boy, she was quoted as saying that he had fallen down while playing, and that the burns on his feet were because soup had accidentally spilled on them while he was eating.

Asked about the wounds to his genital region, Chiu denied being the perpetrator, saying he had injured himself riding a bicycle.

A mother surnamed Lai (賴) on Saturday also said that her three children came home with injuries and bruises while under Chiu’s care.

Lai said that when she filed a complaint with the police, Chiu accused her of abusing her children.