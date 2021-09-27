Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) yesterday said she is planning to propose amendments to the nation’s residence regulations that would make it easier for foreign professionals to become citizens.
Article 3 of the Nationality Act (國籍法) stipulates that foreign nationals with residence certificates can apply for naturalization if they have stayed in Taiwan for more than 183 days a year for five consecutive years.
Wan said that the requirement is a main reason that few foreign professionals apply for citizenship, as many do not fulfill the requirements.
She said that the rule also creates problems for Taiwanese entities, for example the national basketball team having limited access to the nation’s pool of foreign players who might wish to become citizens.
The basketball teams of many Asian countries increasingly rely on naturalized players and encourage foreign players to become citizens, Wan said.
The amendments would give a path to citizenship to foreigners who do not fulfill the current requirements, but are recommended for naturalization by a government agency, she said.
A Ministry of Interior panel would decide on their applications for naturalization, she added.
The amendment would improve the retention of foreign talent and help the national basketball team become more competitive, she said.
The national team has been looking for naturalized talent as it is expecting the retirement of 38-year-old Taoyuan Pilots power forward Quincy Davis, who renounced his US citizenship in 2013 to become a Republic of China citizen.
Davis has since represented Taiwan at international competitions.
COSTLY TECH FAILURE: More than 25,000 files for nearly 8,000 students from 81 schools were lost when system administrators updated a server, the Ministry of Education said The academic records of 7,854 high-school students have been lost due to a hard-drive failure, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. The records were being stored at National Chi Nan University, which was commissioned by the ministry’s K-12 Education Administration to host a computer server of student portfolios that universities could access to evaluate their applications. Under a program introduced in 2019 for high-school students starting that year, students are to create portfolios to be used for university applications, which include their grades, extracurricular activities and other information related to their character and achievements. System administrators discovered that files were missing when rebooting
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
Taiwan is to begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine to high-school students on Wednesday, and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has advised that strenuous exercise be avoided for two weeks after innoculation. Recipients should watch for symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle and outer lining of the heart respectively — within 28 days of the BNT vaccination, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said on Sunday. Symptoms include pain, pressure or tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart, fainting and