Legislator touts draft bill to simplify naturalization

BASKETBALL IN MIND: A path to citizenship without applicants having to spend five years in Taiwan would help the national team, the KMT’s Wan Mei-ling said

Staff writer, with CNA





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) yesterday said she is planning to propose amendments to the nation’s residence regulations that would make it easier for foreign professionals to become citizens.

Article 3 of the Nationality Act (國籍法) stipulates that foreign nationals with residence certificates can apply for naturalization if they have stayed in Taiwan for more than 183 days a year for five consecutive years.

Wan said that the requirement is a main reason that few foreign professionals apply for citizenship, as many do not fulfill the requirements.

She said that the rule also creates problems for Taiwanese entities, for example the national basketball team having limited access to the nation’s pool of foreign players who might wish to become citizens.

The basketball teams of many Asian countries increasingly rely on naturalized players and encourage foreign players to become citizens, Wan said.

The amendments would give a path to citizenship to foreigners who do not fulfill the current requirements, but are recommended for naturalization by a government agency, she said.

A Ministry of Interior panel would decide on their applications for naturalization, she added.

The amendment would improve the retention of foreign talent and help the national basketball team become more competitive, she said.

The national team has been looking for naturalized talent as it is expecting the retirement of 38-year-old Taoyuan Pilots power forward Quincy Davis, who renounced his US citizenship in 2013 to become a Republic of China citizen.

Davis has since represented Taiwan at international competitions.