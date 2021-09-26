Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DEFENSE

Mishap damages F-16

The landing gear of an F-16 jet on Thursday retracted during a routine preflight inspection, slightly damaging the aircraft, Air Force Command Headquarters said yesterday, adding that no one was injured. The mishap occurred in a hangar at Chiayi Air Base, where ground crew were checking the aircraft when the incident occurred. A preliminary investigation blamed the landing gear retraction on carelessness by crew members, the command headquarters said. The air force is in the process of implementing more security measures and stricter personnel training to prevent accidents, it said. A statement from the air force came after the Chinese-language Web site Apple Daily broke the news of the incident.

TRANSPORTATION

HSR on alert after threat

Security patrols have increased along the high-speed railway (HSR) after Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp received an e-mailed bomb threat, the Railway Police Bureau said on Friday. Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp on Friday evening confirmed that it had received the threat and said it reported it to the police and authorities, but did not elaborate on the details of the threat, such as time and location. The company said it is following its protocol for such incidents, with platform patrols increased to every 30 minutes and identification checks for people working in its stations.

TRANSPORTATION

Suhua to open to scooters

Motorcycles and scooters with yellow or red registration plates would soon be allowed to travel on the new Suhua Highway as part of a six-month trial to begin on Thursday next week, the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said. Scooters or motorcycles with engines larger than 250cc are issued yellow plates, while those with engines larger than 550cc are issued red plates. They are allowed on the old Suhua highway, but have not been permitted on the three new sections of the highway that officially opened to motorists in January last year. Data from the trial, to begin at noon, would be used to determine whether to permanently open the highway to heavy motorcycles, the DGH said. Riders must turn on their headlights when entering tunnels and maintain a safe driving distance of 50m from the vehicle in front of them, it added.

WEATHER

Temperatures rising: CWB

The average temperature in Taipei from Sept. 1 to Monday has been about 2°C higher than the average for September over the past 30 years, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. Data compiled by the bureau showed that the average temperature recorded at its Taipei monitoring station over the 20-day period was 29.8°C, compared with an average of 27.65°C for September from 1991 to last year. Bureau forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) on Tuesday said that the warmer weather can be attributed to a relatively low volume of rainfall and the absence of a northeasterly wind system during the 20-day period. The average temperature in Taipei was the highest in Taiwan, ahead of 29.5°C degrees recorded at the bureau’s Hsinchu County monitoring station, and 29.4°C registered at its Tainan and Keelung stations, he said. It was unclear if the average would remain high for the rest of the month, he added. The average temperature in Taiwan last year was 24.62°C, the highest since the country began keeping climate records in 1947.