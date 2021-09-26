DEFENSE
Mishap damages F-16
The landing gear of an F-16 jet on Thursday retracted during a routine preflight inspection, slightly damaging the aircraft, Air Force Command Headquarters said yesterday, adding that no one was injured. The mishap occurred in a hangar at Chiayi Air Base, where ground crew were checking the aircraft when the incident occurred. A preliminary investigation blamed the landing gear retraction on carelessness by crew members, the command headquarters said. The air force is in the process of implementing more security measures and stricter personnel training to prevent accidents, it said. A statement from the air force came after the Chinese-language Web site Apple Daily broke the news of the incident.
TRANSPORTATION
HSR on alert after threat
Security patrols have increased along the high-speed railway (HSR) after Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp received an e-mailed bomb threat, the Railway Police Bureau said on Friday. Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp on Friday evening confirmed that it had received the threat and said it reported it to the police and authorities, but did not elaborate on the details of the threat, such as time and location. The company said it is following its protocol for such incidents, with platform patrols increased to every 30 minutes and identification checks for people working in its stations.
TRANSPORTATION
Suhua to open to scooters
Motorcycles and scooters with yellow or red registration plates would soon be allowed to travel on the new Suhua Highway as part of a six-month trial to begin on Thursday next week, the Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) said. Scooters or motorcycles with engines larger than 250cc are issued yellow plates, while those with engines larger than 550cc are issued red plates. They are allowed on the old Suhua highway, but have not been permitted on the three new sections of the highway that officially opened to motorists in January last year. Data from the trial, to begin at noon, would be used to determine whether to permanently open the highway to heavy motorcycles, the DGH said. Riders must turn on their headlights when entering tunnels and maintain a safe driving distance of 50m from the vehicle in front of them, it added.
WEATHER
Temperatures rising: CWB
The average temperature in Taipei from Sept. 1 to Monday has been about 2°C higher than the average for September over the past 30 years, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. Data compiled by the bureau showed that the average temperature recorded at its Taipei monitoring station over the 20-day period was 29.8°C, compared with an average of 27.65°C for September from 1991 to last year. Bureau forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) on Tuesday said that the warmer weather can be attributed to a relatively low volume of rainfall and the absence of a northeasterly wind system during the 20-day period. The average temperature in Taipei was the highest in Taiwan, ahead of 29.5°C degrees recorded at the bureau’s Hsinchu County monitoring station, and 29.4°C registered at its Tainan and Keelung stations, he said. It was unclear if the average would remain high for the rest of the month, he added. The average temperature in Taiwan last year was 24.62°C, the highest since the country began keeping climate records in 1947.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
Taiwan is to begin administering the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) COVID-19 vaccine to high-school students on Wednesday, and the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has advised that strenuous exercise be avoided for two weeks after innoculation. Recipients should watch for symptoms of myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation of the heart muscle and outer lining of the heart respectively — within 28 days of the BNT vaccination, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said on Sunday. Symptoms include pain, pressure or tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering, or pounding heart, fainting and