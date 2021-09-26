Taipei and Tainan have launched trial programs to address “period poverty,” which is when women lack access to menstrual supplies.
In Taipei, sanitary products would be available for free in five junior-high schools from this month to January, the city’s Office for Gender Equality said.
The initiative is expected to benefit more than 1,500 female staff and students, office official Cheng Wei-chun (鄭維鈞) said.
“Period poverty does not exist only in poor countries, and it can be a state of mind that creates an invisible burden for women,” Cheng said earlier last week.
A woman might reduce the number of times she changes sanitary napkins to save money, which is a form of period poverty, he said.
This is why the city wants to make such products as accessible as possible to people who need them, particularly after seeing countries such as New Zealand allocate a budget to make such products free in schools, he said.
Partnering with the city was feminine hygiene brand Kotex, which said it would help expand the program this year by providing resources to teachers to promote awareness on campuses.
The brand has previously worked with educators to create interactive teaching materials such as videos, board games and a menstruation-themed Web site, which reaches about 36,000 girls and boys, said Kelly Yang (楊永玲), corporate communications and corporate social responsibility manager at Kimberly-Clark Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Kimberly-Clark owns the Kotex brand.
Tainan chose to target disadvantaged women to increase menstrual equality, including those who are homeless, abused or from rural areas.
From this month to November, the city is to distribute sanitary products to about 2,000 women who have difficulty accessing them, officials said.
Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said that the city government would also place sanitary napkins in women’s restrooms at two civic centers and 37 district offices across Tainan.
