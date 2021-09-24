High court upholds fraud ruling

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The High Court yesterday upheld the conviction of a couple whose company defaulted on NT$47.2 billion (US$1.7 billion at the current exchange rate) in loans from 12 banks over 10 years, but lowered their sentences by one year each.

In January, the Taipei District Court sentenced Yang Wen-hu (楊文虎) and his wife, Wang Ying-chih (王音之), co-owners of Taipei-based New Site Industries (NSI, 潤寅實業) to 26 and 28 years respectively for their involvement in what prosecutors have called Taiwan’s largest-ever bank fraud case.

The High Court reduced Yang’s and Wang’s sentences to 25 and 27 years respectively for contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法) in defrauding 12 banks with fake transactions, invoices and shipping documents starting in 2008.

It upheld the lower court’s order that they repay NT$600 million and NT$650 million respectively. Their daughter, Yang Yu-chen (楊宇晨), was sentenced to three years and four months for her involvement.

The High Court said it reduced the couple’s sentences due to insufficient evidence for a money laundering charge, after prosecutors were unable to prove that NT$26.61 million in transactions to their son and lawyers constituted the movement of illegal proceeds.

The case can still be appealed.

In June 2019, the couple fled to the US to avoid prosecution after an investigation was launched into NSI and its subsidiaries, but in a joint operation with US authorities, the couple was returned last year.

An investigation found that NSI — which traded petrochemicals, plastics and textiles — had set up shell companies in China and other countries to generate fake transaction records and fund transfers to defraud banks.

Taipei prosecutors in January last year indicted the couple and 34 others, including family members, executives and accountants at NSI and its subsidiaries.

In 2008 and 2009, they falsified 633 transaction records to obtain NT$8.6 billion in loans from three banks, and from 2010, falsified more than 1,000 transactions to obtain NT$38.6 billion in loans from nine other banks, before defaulting on their obligations, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors last year had sought 30-year sentences for the couple, and lesser terms for the other defendants.