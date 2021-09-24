The High Court yesterday upheld the conviction of a couple whose company defaulted on NT$47.2 billion (US$1.7 billion at the current exchange rate) in loans from 12 banks over 10 years, but lowered their sentences by one year each.
In January, the Taipei District Court sentenced Yang Wen-hu (楊文虎) and his wife, Wang Ying-chih (王音之), co-owners of Taipei-based New Site Industries (NSI, 潤寅實業) to 26 and 28 years respectively for their involvement in what prosecutors have called Taiwan’s largest-ever bank fraud case.
The High Court reduced Yang’s and Wang’s sentences to 25 and 27 years respectively for contravening the Banking Act (銀行法) and the Business Entity Accounting Act (商業會計法) in defrauding 12 banks with fake transactions, invoices and shipping documents starting in 2008.
It upheld the lower court’s order that they repay NT$600 million and NT$650 million respectively. Their daughter, Yang Yu-chen (楊宇晨), was sentenced to three years and four months for her involvement.
The High Court said it reduced the couple’s sentences due to insufficient evidence for a money laundering charge, after prosecutors were unable to prove that NT$26.61 million in transactions to their son and lawyers constituted the movement of illegal proceeds.
The case can still be appealed.
In June 2019, the couple fled to the US to avoid prosecution after an investigation was launched into NSI and its subsidiaries, but in a joint operation with US authorities, the couple was returned last year.
An investigation found that NSI — which traded petrochemicals, plastics and textiles — had set up shell companies in China and other countries to generate fake transaction records and fund transfers to defraud banks.
Taipei prosecutors in January last year indicted the couple and 34 others, including family members, executives and accountants at NSI and its subsidiaries.
In 2008 and 2009, they falsified 633 transaction records to obtain NT$8.6 billion in loans from three banks, and from 2010, falsified more than 1,000 transactions to obtain NT$38.6 billion in loans from nine other banks, before defaulting on their obligations, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors last year had sought 30-year sentences for the couple, and lesser terms for the other defendants.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two