Taiwanese hold negative opinion about UN: survey

ONLY TAIWAN: All other polled nations held positive views, including Japan, where the UN’s image improvement was among the strongest

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan is the only one among 17 surveyed countries where a majority of the public has an unfavorable view of the UN, a Pew Research Center poll showed on Friday.

Overall, about 67 percent of respondents had a positive view on the UN, while 29 percent had a negative opinion, the poll showed.

However, countries in the Asia-Pacific region had a more varied perception of the institution than North America or Europe, the center said.

Fifty-seven percent of Taiwanese respondents had a negative opinion, while 32 percent had a favorable view, the poll showed.

In Japan, respondents were close to evenly split about the UN, with 45 percent having a positive view and 41 percent having a negative view, while 14 percent said they have no opinion, it showed.

This marks an improvement for the UN’s image in Japan from last year, when disapproval for the institution surged to a historic high of 55 percent, the center said.

In South Korea, the UN had an approval rating of 73 percent, while 68 percent of Singaporeans, 67 percent of New Zealanders and 65 percent of Australians had a positive view, the poll showed.

Majorities in North America approved of the UN, with 71 percent of Americans and 59 percent of Canadians holding a positive view, it showed.

European respondents had a generally positive view of the institution, with majorities ranging from 50 percent in Greece to 84 percent in Sweden saying they approve of the UN, it showed.

Overall, the image of the UN has improved in about half of the 13 countries where the poll was held this year and last year, the center said.

The improvement was strongest in Italy and Japan, while the institution’s image improved moderately in Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and Australia, it said.

People who identify as liberal are more likely to hold a positive view of the UN than conservatives, especially in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Germany, it said.

Confidence in the UN’s handling of climate change correlates to its favorability, the center said.

“People in Japan and Taiwan are more divided in their assessment of the UN’s handling of climate change, and more than one in 10 in each country did not provide a response,” it added.

The poll is conducted through face-to-face and telephone interviews, with methods and margins of error differing from country to country, it said.