E-cigarettes continue flooding the market as legal amendments bounce between agencies awaiting revision, challenged by a rapidly adaptive industry that is betting on new hybrid products to evade an expected ban.
Since first entering Taiwan in 2014, e-cigarettes have grown steadily in popularity, with a Health Promotion Administration survey finding that their use grew from 0.6 percent in 2018 to 1.7 percent last year.
Over the same period, traditional tobacco use increased by 0.1 percentage point, from 13 to 13.1 percent, the survey found.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The government in December 2017 proposed addressing the issue by banning e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco products outright through an amendment to the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法).
However, the draft did not include heated tobacco products (HTPs), as they had only recently entered the market at the time.
As opposed to e-cigarettes, which heat liquids often containing nicotine in addition to other flavorings or additives, HTPs heat physical tobacco leaves with electronic heating elements.
Photo: Chiu Chih-ju, Taipei Times
The Ministry of Health and Welfare in an October 2018 report to the Legislative Yuan supported the ban and recommended including HTPs, but the bill languished after the first reading.
No further action was taken until the ministry in May last year proposed a new version, which it sent to the Executive Yuan in October for review.
The draft, which has been lauded as the most significant revision of the act in 14 years, is still pending approval after being returned for revisions multiple times.
One of the biggest changes still under review would heavily regulate, but allow, HTPs and ban e-cigarettes outright.
Moreover, instead of using these terms, the bill would call the two categories “tobacco-like products” and “designated tobacco products” respectively.
“Tobacco-like products” would be completely banned, with manufacturing, importation, sale, supply, display, advertisement and even use subject to fines of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000.
Sellers of “designated tobacco products,” on the other hand, would first be required to submit products for review before they are produced or imported.
However, the chances of the bill reaching the legislature soon are slim, as legislators are focusing on the five major budget bills during the current session, one Cabinet official said.
The ministry’s change of heart regarding HTPs was based on international trends and scientific evidence, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said, adding that “a balance must be struck between the views of different stakeholders.”
“When it comes down to it, smoking is bad,” Shih said.
A ministry official said that 23 nations currently ban HTPs, while 32 ban e-cigarettes.
