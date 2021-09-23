The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one new local COVID-19 infection, six imported cases and one death.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), who is deputy head of the center, said the local case is woman in her 30s who lives in New Taipei City and had been in isolation since Sept. 7, as she was identified as a close contact of two previous cases.
The woman was tested upon ending her isolation on Monday and the result came back positive, he said.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the woman lives with two previous cases reported earlier this month — an elementary-school student and his grandmother — so it is likely a family cluster of infections.
He said the child and his grandmother had low viral loads and tested positive for antibodies when they were diagnosed with COVID-19, so they were likely infected for a while before testing positive, adding that the new case also had a relatively low viral load and she would be tested for antibodies to further clarify the possible infection period.
The six imported cases are three males and three females, aged under five to older than 50, who arrived from Cambodia, Myanmar, the UK and the US, Chen said.
The death was a man who returned from Vietnam on Aug. 6, suffered symptoms including a fever and sore throat on Aug. 17, and tested positive on Aug. 18 before his quarantine ended, he said.
Lo said the man had chronic diabetes and suffered severe pneumonia when he was hospitalized after testing positive, and although the antiviral drug remdesivir was used as part of his treatment, he died of multiple organ failure on Monday.
As previously reported, the man had been infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, he said, adding that it was the third death from the Delta variant in Taiwan.
Regarding a cluster of infections of the Delta variant associated with a preschool and a residential building in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), Lo said that about 380 people who live in the building were receiving polymerase chain reaction tests upon ending their isolation yesterday.
If they test negative for COVID-19, they would be released from isolation, and the infection risk at the preschool and the building could be considered to have ended, he said.
However, close contacts of two cases reported in Taoyuan, including a colleague of a confirmed case in the preschool cluster, would continue to be monitored until Monday next week, and the close contacts of the last confirmed case would need to be monitored until Wednesday next week, he added.
Lo said the center is also discussing a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the building’s residents.
Meanwhile, asked if people who have received one dose of vaccine in another nation can receive a second dose in Taiwan, Chen said they should report their vaccination status to their local health department and the department would assist them in getting a second shot of vaccine.
921 EARTHQUAKE: The magnitude 7.3 quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged The Central Weather Bureau yesterday received about 50,000 views on Facebook after it posted the data that it collected on Sept. 21, 1999, when the nation was devastated by a magnitude 7.3 earthquake. The data showed that the 921 Earthquake hit the nation at 1:47am, with the epicenter being 7km southwest of the bureau’s quake detection center in Nantou County’s Yuchi Township (魚池) at a depth of 8km. The quake left 2,456 people dead and 10,718 injured, while 53,661 houses were fully destroyed and 53,024 houses damaged, with the cost of the damage estimated at NT$300 billion (US$10.8 billion at the current
British newspaper The Mail on Sunday reported that Prince Charles met with Bruno Wang (汪家興), a Taiwanese fugitive who describes himself as a Chinese philanthropist and donated ￡500,000 (US$683,522) to the prince’s charity, the Prince’s Foundation. The newspaper reported that Wang is wanted in Taiwan on charges related to money laundering and being a fugitive from justice, allegations he denies, and drew comparisons between Wang and the Russian banker Dmitry Leus. Investigation and cooperation with foreign authorities have found that Bruno Wang’s father, Andrew Wang (汪傳浦), had stashed proceeds from a scandal involving the procurement of Lafayette frigates in 61 bank accounts,
AT ODDS: The KMT called on the government to seek bilateral dialogue with Beijing to resolve the issue that led to the ban on custard apple and wax apple imports Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials and lawmakers yesterday condemned China’s sudden ban on imports of custard apples and wax apples from Taiwan as “obvious political retaliation,” while the opposition called for a scientific investigation into Beijing’s claim to have found pests in imports of the fruits. China earlier yesterday announced a ban on the importation of the two fruits from today, citing repeated discoveries of Planococcus minor, a type of mealybug. The announcement follows a similar ban on Taiwanese pineapples imposed in February. At least Beijing gave a few days’ notice when it banned pineapple imports, an unnamed government official said yesterday. This time
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two