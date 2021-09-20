The Nantou District Court on Wednesday sentenced a Vietnamese migrant worker to 14 months in jail and fined him NT$820,000 (US$29,564) for cutting down valuable trees in the county’s mountainous areas.
The court convicted Nguyen Cong Hoang on contraventions of the Forestry Act (森林法).
He will be deported to Vietnam after serving his prison term.
The court said that local police had found 23kg of Taiwan red cypress wood in Nguyen’s possession during a spot check in Renai Township (仁愛) in March.
Police detained and questioned him, suspecting that he was part of an illegal forestry poaching operation, the court said.
Background checks showed that Nguyen was not a legal resident, as he had absconded from his registered job and had been working illegally, the court said.
In an amendment to the act in April 2015, the Legislative Yuan listed two kinds of endemic cypress and other rare species as “precious wood with high economic or ecological value.”
Prosecutors said that illegal logging and poaching of protected wildlife has surged in Taiwan in the past few years, due to activities of gangs comprising Taiwanese and Vietnamese.
Most of the Vietnamese involved are migrant workers who have left their legal occupation and are thus without residency permit, they said.
During a raid on an illegal logging operation last year, five Vietnamese were detained and a total of 184kg of Taiwan red cypress wood, among other woods, was found in their possession, prosecutors said.
Each of them was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined NT$19.2 million, based on the value of the wood found in their possession.
MRNA VACCINE: Heart inflammation is rare, but possible after a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot, and students need to be aware of possible side effects, an expert said As Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for students aged 12 to 17 are to begin on campuses on Thursday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday urged recipients to be especially watchful for five signs of possible myocarditis or pericarditis, which are rare adverse reactions to some COVID-19 vaccines. The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) joined the CECC’s daily news briefing to report on possible side effects after receiving a BioNTech vaccine. Lee said that cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been observed in people in the US who have received mRNA COVID-19
National Taiwan University Hospital’s (NTUH) Ethical Review Committee on Tuesday approved the hospital’s application to conduct human trials of mixed Moderna and Medigen COVID-19 vaccines. The hospital yesterday said that 220 volunteers aged 20 to 70 who have received one dose of a Moderna vaccine eight to 12 weeks ago are to be enrolled in the program. The volunteers are to be separated into two groups — a treatment group and a control group — and a double-blind study would be conducted, assigning Medigen or Moderna vaccines to the groups on a random basis, it said. The trial is expected to start
BY OTHER MEANS: China could see CPTPP membership as a means of circumventing trade restrictions imposed by the US, amid an ongoing trade dispute between them The US could invoke a clause in its trade agreement with Canada and Mexico to block China’s application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a government official said yesterday. Under Article 32.10 of the Exceptions and General Provisions of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), if either Canada or Mexico enter a free-trade agreement with a nonmarket economy — such as China — the US could withdraw from the agreement. “If that clause applies to multilateral free-trade agreements such as the CPTPP — which Mexico and Canada are members of — that might be cause for the two
TAIWAN TIES: The foreign ministry said like-minded nations continue to express support for Taiwan’s ties with Lithuania, highlighting a letter by Slovenia’s PM US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday saluted Lithuania’s championing of democracy in Taiwan and Belarus. Lithuania in July agreed to let Taiwan open a representative office using its own name, prompting a pressure campaign by China. “We stand against economic coercion, including that being exerted by China,” Blinken said as he welcomed Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis in Washington. “We stand strongly for democracy, including in Belarus, where we’re very much working together,” Blinken said. Landsbergis told reporters afterward that he and Blinken discussed “economic, financial, political measures” that can be taken to withstand Chinese pressure. “We discussed various possible measures