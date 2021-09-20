Migrant worker jailed, fined for cutting valuable trees

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Nantou District Court on Wednesday sentenced a Vietnamese migrant worker to 14 months in jail and fined him NT$820,000 (US$29,564) for cutting down valuable trees in the county’s mountainous areas.

The court convicted Nguyen Cong Hoang on contraventions of the Forestry Act (森林法).

He will be deported to Vietnam after serving his prison term.

The court said that local police had found 23kg of Taiwan red cypress wood in Nguyen’s possession during a spot check in Renai Township (仁愛) in March.

Police detained and questioned him, suspecting that he was part of an illegal forestry poaching operation, the court said.

Background checks showed that Nguyen was not a legal resident, as he had absconded from his registered job and had been working illegally, the court said.

In an amendment to the act in April 2015, the Legislative Yuan listed two kinds of endemic cypress and other rare species as “precious wood with high economic or ecological value.”

Prosecutors said that illegal logging and poaching of protected wildlife has surged in Taiwan in the past few years, due to activities of gangs comprising Taiwanese and Vietnamese.

Most of the Vietnamese involved are migrant workers who have left their legal occupation and are thus without residency permit, they said.

During a raid on an illegal logging operation last year, five Vietnamese were detained and a total of 184kg of Taiwan red cypress wood, among other woods, was found in their possession, prosecutors said.

Each of them was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined NT$19.2 million, based on the value of the wood found in their possession.