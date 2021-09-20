COVID-19: Second Medigen shots to begin next week

Staff writer, with CNA





People who have received a first dose of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Co’s COVID-19 vaccine would be able to receive their second shot from Monday to Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Saturday.

It also said government-funded influenza vaccinations would begin on Friday next week.

The beginning of Medigen’s second-dose vaccination program was moved forward from the original starting date of Friday next week at the request of several local governments, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, without elaborating.

Boxes of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Co’s COVID-19 vaccine are pictured in Changhua County on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of the Changhua County Government

The government is also to administer another 910,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from Saturday to Saturday next week. Vaccination would cover people aged 18 to 22, those aged 65 or older and people aged 40 or older with high-risk health conditions.

The first batch of 932,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses received early this month is expected to be administered to children aged 12 to 17 starting on Wednesday.

As for the flu vaccination program, Chen said the government would provide 6.32 million shots to Taiwanese citizens and legal residents.

Students in elementary, junior-high and high school are to receive their government-funded flu shots at school, while other members of the public can get vaccinated at designated hospitals.

People should wait at least seven days between receiving their seasonal flu shot and a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to make it easier to monitor side effects, Chen said.

In related news, Chen said convenience stores and supermarkets would no longer sell locally made masks through the National Health Insurance (NHI) system after next month.

The last round of online preorders for collection at convenience stores and supermarkets would run from Monday next week to Oct. 6, the CECC said, as demand for masks through that channel has dropped sharply over the past few months.

The sale of masks at NHI-contracted pharmacies as well as health centers in remote areas will continue, it said.

Under the system, NHI cardholders can purchase 10 masks every two weeks.

The government in February last year introduced mask rationing through the NHI system to ensure universal access, and curb panic buying and hoarding amid a shortage.