The online-only Jimuling T-Shirt Art Festival, to be held next month, is accepting T-shirt design proposals, the Northeast Coast and Yilan National Scenic Area Administration Office said on Thursday.

Office director Ma Hui-ta (馬惠達) said that the terraced fields in New Taipei City’s Jimuling (雞母嶺) area have existed for more than a century and are part of its scenic allure.

With the fields slowly being restored over the past few years to resemble their original state, the office is hosting the festival hoping that more tourists would visit the area and learn about its history.

Sitting astride the northern route of the Danlan Historical Trail (淡蘭古道) and the Yang Tingli Historical Trail (楊廷理古道), Jimuling is home to a mountain hamlet best known for its 193 hectares of rice fields.

Hsiao Hsue-yuan (蕭學苑) — an official at the Taiwan Art and Creativity Culture Foundation, which organizes the event — said that the festival would choose 100 designs to be printed on T-shirts that would be exhibited throughout the area.

“The rice terraces will be our museum,” Hsiao said, adding that the event’s goal is to let T-shirt designs “tell the story” of the individual who submitted them.

Applications would close on Sept. 30, and selected designs would be exhibited from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22, Hsiao said.

Applicants whose designs are in the exhibition can register online to visit the area, which would be closed to the general public, Hsiao said.

Instead, the exhibition would be held online, he added.

Additional reporting by Tsai Ching-hua