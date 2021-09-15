Taiwan and the US are today to hold a Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) working meeting, an official familiar with the matter said.
The virtual meeting is the first since the two sides on June 30 resumed the talks that were initiated in 1994 after a four-year hiatus.
The last working meeting before the hiatus was held during the administration of former US president Barack Obama, and the talks were halted during the administration of former US president Donald Trump, reportedly due to Washington’s displeasure with Taiwanese trade restrictions on some US goods, especially agricultural products.
With Taiwan and US relations improving, US President Joe Biden’s administration decided to restore the talks following a request from the US Senate.
Today’s meeting is to center on agriculture, with officials from the Office of Trade Negotiations and the Council of Agriculture to discuss with their US counterparts issues related to exports of Taiwanese fruit and orchids to the US, the official said.
During the June 30 TIFA talks, the two sides agreed to hold working meetings on issues of mutual concern at any appropriate time, to allow for frequent contact.
The next TIFA working meeting is expected to focus on medical equipment, based on an agreement that the document screening procedure should be streamlined by both sides to facilitate imports and exports of such products.
Taiwan has been eager to restart the TIFA talks. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has reiterated that she hoped the talks would lead to a bilateral trade agreement.
Typhoon Chanthu could make landfall as far north as Yilan or Hualien counties late tomorrow night, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, adding that a land alert could be issued this afternoon or tomorrow morning. The bureau also said that it could possibly issue a sea alert late last night or early this morning. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was 960km southeast of Pingtung County’s Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 15kph, but was projected to shift northward as it approached the Taiwan Strait due to a weakening Pacific high-pressure system, the bureau said. The bureau is closely monitoring the typhoon,
UNPREDICTABLE PATH: A sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel Chanthu was upgraded to a stronger typhoon yesterday, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that it might not issue a land alert for the typhoon when it comes close to Taiwan on Sunday. As of 2pm yesterday, Chanthu was centered 1,330km southeast of Olaunpi (鵝鑾鼻). It was moving northwest at 21kph, with maximum sustained winds of 173kph. The typhoon’s radius had expanded to 120km, the bureau said. Bureau forecaster Wang Chun-shian (王君賢) said that a sea alert for Typhoon Chanthu could be issued tonight or early tomorrow morning as it is expected to pass through the Bashi Channel. “As the typhoon’s radius is only
NO TIGHTENING: As there have not been any Delta variant infections in Taipei the capital would not be implementing stricter protocols, the mayor said The New Taipei City Government yesterday reinstated bans on dine-in services for all eateries across the municipality, effective today, as well as closing sports facilities due to a cluster of infections reported at a preschool in Banciao District (板橋). The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday confirmed that the infections are the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. All eateries — restaurants, convenience stores, markets and night markets — are to observe bans on dine-in services from today until Wednesday next week, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) told a news conference. Indoor sports centers, baseball and softball fields, ice skating rinks, athletics tracks, basketball
The Han Kuang exercises, the nation’s major war games, are to start today and run for five days. The drills are to include a military aircraft emergency takeoff and landing exercise on a regular roadway on Wednesday, featuring all three fighter jet models in Taiwan’s fleet, a military source said last week. The drill is to begin at 6:30am on a 3km section of Provincial Highway No. 1 in Pingtung County’s Jiadong Township (佳冬), and feature an Indigenous Defense Fighter, an F-16V, a Mirage 2000-5 and an E-2K Hawkeye early warning aircraft, the source said. The emergency landing and takeoff drill aims to